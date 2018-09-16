BC-FBN--Patriots-Jaguars Stats
Patriots-Jaguars Stats
|New England;0;3;7;10;—;20
|Jacksonville;14;7;3;7;—;31
First Quarter
Jac_Moncrief 4 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 7:46.
Jac_Cole 24 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 2:10.
Second Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 29, 2:45.
Jac_Seferian-Jenkins 4 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), :09.
Third Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 28, 7:50.
NE_Hogan 7 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 1:42.
Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 46, 14:10.
Jac_Westbrook 61 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 7:35.
NE_Hogan 29 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:40.
A_68,527.
___
|;NE;Jac
|First downs;18;27
|Total Net Yards;302;481
|Rushes-yards;24-82;24-104
|Passing;220;377
|Punt Returns;0-0;2-21
|Kickoff Returns;2-47;3-36
|Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0
|Comp-Att-Int;24-35-0;29-45-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost;2-14;0-0
|Punts;4-55.5;3-35.3
|Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-1
|Penalties-Yards;2-25;7-71
|Time of Possession;29:14;30:46
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Michel 10-34, Burkhead 6-22, White 4-11, Brady 3-10, Patterson 1-5. Jacksonville, Yeldon 10-58, Bortles 6-35, Grant 4-13, Wilds 3-4, Westbrook 1-(minus 6).
PASSING_New England, Brady 24-35-0-234. Jacksonville, Bortles 29-45-1-377.
RECEIVING_New England, White 7-73, Dorsett 5-44, Hogan 3-42, Hollister 3-35, Patterson 3-18, Gronkowski 2-15, Michel 1-7. Jacksonville, Cole 7-116, Grant 6-56, Westbrook 4-83, Moncrief 4-34, Seferian-Jenkins 3-23, Yeldon 2-13, Paul 1-22, O'Shaughnessy 1-17, Chark 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Gostkowski 54.