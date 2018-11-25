BC-FBN--Patriots-Jets Stats
Patriots-Jets Stats
|New England;7;3;10;7;—;27
|New York;7;3;3;0;—;13
First Quarter
NYJ_Kearse 16 pass from McCown (Myers kick), 4:02.
NE_Gronkowski 34 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 1:11.
Second Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 34, 2:27.
NYJ_FG Myers 55, :03.
Third Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 32, 8:34.
NYJ_FG Myers 38, 4:00.
NE_Edelman 21 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 1:52.
Fourth Quarter
NE_Michel 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 8:54.
A_77,982.
|;NE;NYJ
|First downs;25;18
|Total Net Yards;498;338
|Rushes-yards;36-215;15-74
|Passing;283;264
|Punt Returns;2-0;1-1
|Kickoff Returns;1-15;2-52
|Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0
|Comp-Att-Int;20-31-0;26-45-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;2-12
|Punts;4-46.0;5-44.4
|Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
|Penalties-Yards;11-105;8-47
|Time of Possession;34:26;25:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Michel 21-133, White 9-73, Patterson 5-10, Brady 1-(minus 1). New York, Crowell 6-30, McCown 3-25, McGuire 6-19.
PASSING_New England, Brady 20-31-0-283. New York, McCown 26-45-1-276.
RECEIVING_New England, Gordon 5-70, Edelman 4-84, Gronkowski 3-56, Hogan 2-47, Michel 2-12, Dorsett 2-10, White 1-5, Patterson 1-(minus 1). New York, Herndon 7-57, Kearse 6-66, Enunwa 4-73, Crowell 3-30, Leggett 2-24, R.Anderson 2-22, McGuire 1-7, T.Cannon 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.