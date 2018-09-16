BC-FBN--Vikings-Packers Stats
Vikings-Packers Stats
|Minnesota;7;0;0;22;0;—;29
|Green Bay;7;10;3;9;0;—;29
First Quarter
GB_J.Jackson 0 blocked punt return (Crosby kick), 7:28.
Min_Treadwell 14 pass from Cousins (Carlson kick), 3:04.
Second Quarter
GB_D.Adams 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 12:28.
GB_FG Crosby 37, :00.
Third Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 40, 6:32.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Diggs 3 pass from Cousins (Carlson kick), 14:17.
GB_FG Crosby 31, 7:35.
Min_Diggs 75 pass from Cousins (Carlson kick), 7:18.
GB_FG Crosby 48, 2:13.
GB_FG Crosby 36, 1:45.
Min_Thielen 22 pass from Cousins (Diggs pass from Cousins), :31.
A_78,461.
___
|;Min;GB
|First downs;24;24
|Total Net Yards;480;351
|Rushes-yards;18-68;24-98
|Passing;412;253
|Punt Returns;1-13;2-0
|Kickoff Returns;2-74;1-8
|Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-24
|Comp-Att-Int;35-48-1;30-42-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost;2-13;4-28
|Punts;5-40.8;5-51.8
|Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
|Penalties-Yards;8-70;7-54
|Time of Possession;31:20;38:08
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 10-38, Murray 4-19, Ham 1-5, Cousins 2-5, Diggs 1-1. Green Bay, J.Williams 16-59, Montgomery 5-31, Rodgers 2-11.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 35-48-1-425. Green Bay, Rodgers 30-42-0-281.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 12-131, Diggs 9-128, Rudolph 7-72, Cook 3-52, Treadwell 2-23, Morgan 2-19. Green Bay, D.Adams 8-64, Graham 6-95, Allison 6-64, Cobb 4-30, J.Williams 3-12, Montgomery 1-9, L.Kendricks 1-4, Valdes-Scantling 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Carlson 48, Carlson 49, Carlson 35. Green Bay, Crosby 52.