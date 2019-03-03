BC-FBO--AAF Glance,0161

Alliance of American Football

At A Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Orlando;4;0;0;1.000;118;63
Birmingham;3;1;0;.750;77;33
Memphis;1;3;0;.250;61;90
Atlanta;0;3;0;.000;30;92

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Arizona;2;1;0;.667;73;63
San Antonio;2;2;0;.500;67;85
San Diego;2;2;0;.500;84;64
Salt Lake;1;3;0;.250;65;85

Saturday's Games

Memphis 26, San Diego 23

Orlando 20, Salt Lake 11

Sunday's Games

San Antonio 12, Birmingham 11

Atlanta at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Orlando at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Memphis at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Arizona, 8 p.m.

