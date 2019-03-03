BC-FBO--AAF Glance,0161
Alliance of American Football
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Orlando;4;0;0;1.000;118;63
|Birmingham;3;1;0;.750;77;33
|Memphis;1;3;0;.250;61;90
|Atlanta;0;3;0;.000;30;92
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Arizona;2;1;0;.667;73;63
|San Antonio;2;2;0;.500;67;85
|San Diego;2;2;0;.500;84;64
|Salt Lake;1;3;0;.250;65;85
Saturday's Games
Memphis 26, San Diego 23
Orlando 20, Salt Lake 11
Sunday's Games
San Antonio 12, Birmingham 11
Atlanta at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 9
Orlando at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Salt Lake at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 10
Memphis at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Arizona, 8 p.m.