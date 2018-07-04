BC-SOC--MLS Glance
Major League Soccer
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Atlanta United FC;11;3;4;37;38;20
|New York;10;4;2;32;34;16
|New York City FC;9;4;4;31;34;24
|Columbus;8;5;6;30;24;19
|New England;7;4;6;27;30;25
|Chicago;6;7;5;23;27;31
|Montreal;7;11;0;21;22;31
|Philadelphia;6;8;3;21;21;25
|Orlando City;6;10;1;19;24;37
|Toronto FC;4;9;3;15;24;30
|D.C. United;2;7;4;10;21;27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Sporting Kansas City;9;3;5;32;31;18
|FC Dallas;9;2;5;32;25;17
|Los Angeles FC;9;4;4;31;37;27
|Portland;7;3;5;26;24;21
|Real Salt Lake;7;8;2;23;21;32
|Vancouver;6;7;5;23;26;35
|Houston;6;6;4;22;33;26
|LA Galaxy;6;7;3;21;25;26
|Minnesota United;5;10;1;16;19;30
|Colorado;4;9;3;15;20;28
|Seattle;3;9;3;12;13;21
|San Jose;2;9;6;12;28;35
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Friday, June 29
FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United 0
Saturday, June 30
Portland 3, Seattle 2
Atlanta United FC 4, Orlando City 0
Montreal 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
Columbus 2, Real Salt Lake 1
New England 3, D.C. United 2
Chicago 3, New York City FC 2
Los Angeles FC 4, Philadelphia 1
LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 3, tie
Sunday, July 1
New York 1, Toronto FC 0
Colorado 1, Vancouver 0
Tuesday, July 3
Los Angeles FC 2, Houston 2, tie
Wednesday, July 4
Toronto FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 7
Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Houston, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.
Sunday, July 8
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.