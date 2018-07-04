BC-SOC--MLS Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Atlanta United FC;11;3;4;37;38;20
New York;10;4;2;32;34;16
New York City FC;9;4;4;31;34;24
Columbus;8;5;6;30;24;19
New England;7;4;6;27;30;25
Chicago;6;7;5;23;27;31
Montreal;7;11;0;21;22;31
Philadelphia;6;8;3;21;21;25
Orlando City;6;10;1;19;24;37
Toronto FC;4;9;3;15;24;30
D.C. United;2;7;4;10;21;27

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Sporting Kansas City;9;3;5;32;31;18
FC Dallas;9;2;5;32;25;17
Los Angeles FC;9;4;4;31;37;27
Portland;7;3;5;26;24;21
Real Salt Lake;7;8;2;23;21;32
Vancouver;6;7;5;23;26;35
Houston;6;6;4;22;33;26
LA Galaxy;6;7;3;21;25;26
Minnesota United;5;10;1;16;19;30
Colorado;4;9;3;15;20;28
Seattle;3;9;3;12;13;21
San Jose;2;9;6;12;28;35

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, June 29

FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United 0

Saturday, June 30

Portland 3, Seattle 2

Atlanta United FC 4, Orlando City 0

Montreal 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Columbus 2, Real Salt Lake 1

New England 3, D.C. United 2

Chicago 3, New York City FC 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Philadelphia 1

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 3, tie

Sunday, July 1

New York 1, Toronto FC 0

Colorado 1, Vancouver 0

Tuesday, July 3

Los Angeles FC 2, Houston 2, tie

Wednesday, July 4

Toronto FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

D.C. United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Houston, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Columbus at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

