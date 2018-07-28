BC-SOC--MLS Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Atlanta United FC;13;4;5;44;46;25
New York City FC;13;4;4;43;42;24
New York;13;5;2;41;40;19
Columbus;9;7;6;33;27;27
Montreal;9;12;1;28;28;37
New England;7;7;7;28;33;32
Philadelphia;8;10;3;27;29;34
Chicago;6;11;5;23;34;43
Orlando City;7;13;1;22;29;47
Toronto FC;5;11;4;19;32;39
D.C. United;3;9;5;14;27;34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
FC Dallas;11;3;6;39;32;23
Los Angeles FC;10;5;6;36;44;35
Sporting Kansas City;9;5;6;33;37;27
LA Galaxy;9;7;5;32;39;33
Portland;8;3;7;31;28;24
Real Salt Lake;9;9;3;30;31;39
Minnesota United;9;11;1;28;33;40
Houston;7;7;6;27;38;30
Vancouver;7;9;5;26;30;42
Seattle;6;9;5;23;19;23
Colorado;4;11;5;17;24;34
San Jose;2;12;6;12;29;40

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 25

New York 1, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 3, Houston 1

Seattle 1, San Jose 0

Thursday, July 26

New York City FC 2, Orlando City 0

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie

Saturday, July 28

Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Minnesota United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 4

Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 5

Los Angeles FC at New York, 6 p.m.

