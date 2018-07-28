BC-SOC--MLS Glance
Major League Soccer
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Atlanta United FC;13;4;5;44;46;25
|New York City FC;13;4;4;43;42;24
|New York;13;5;2;41;40;19
|Columbus;9;7;6;33;27;27
|Montreal;9;12;1;28;28;37
|New England;7;7;7;28;33;32
|Philadelphia;8;10;3;27;29;34
|Chicago;6;11;5;23;34;43
|Orlando City;7;13;1;22;29;47
|Toronto FC;5;11;4;19;32;39
|D.C. United;3;9;5;14;27;34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|FC Dallas;11;3;6;39;32;23
|Los Angeles FC;10;5;6;36;44;35
|Sporting Kansas City;9;5;6;33;37;27
|LA Galaxy;9;7;5;32;39;33
|Portland;8;3;7;31;28;24
|Real Salt Lake;9;9;3;30;31;39
|Minnesota United;9;11;1;28;33;40
|Houston;7;7;6;27;38;30
|Vancouver;7;9;5;26;30;42
|Seattle;6;9;5;23;19;23
|Colorado;4;11;5;17;24;34
|San Jose;2;12;6;12;29;40
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Wednesday, July 25
New York 1, D.C. United 0
Philadelphia 3, Houston 1
Seattle 1, San Jose 0
Thursday, July 26
New York City FC 2, Orlando City 0
LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie
Saturday, July 28
Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7 p.m.
Colorado at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Minnesota United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.
Sunday, July 29
New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 4
Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 11 p.m.
Sunday, August 5
Los Angeles FC at New York, 6 p.m.