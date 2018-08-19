BC-SOC--MLS Glance

Major League Soccer

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Atlanta United FC;15;4;6;51;53;29
New York;15;6;3;48;47;25
New York City FC;14;6;5;47;48;33
Columbus;11;8;6;39;32;32
Philadelphia;10;11;3;33;34;39
Montreal;10;13;3;33;33;42
New England;7;8;8;29;38;38
D.C. United;6;9;6;24;37;39
Toronto FC;6;12;6;24;40;45
Orlando City;7;15;2;23;37;57
Chicago;6;15;5;23;36;51

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
FC Dallas;13;5;6;45;39;30
Sporting Kansas City;12;6;6;42;45;30
Los Angeles FC;11;7;6;39;47;39
Real Salt Lake;11;10;5;38;36;44
LA Galaxy;10;9;7;37;48;47
Portland;10;6;7;37;35;34
Seattle;10;9;5;35;31;26
Vancouver;9;9;7;34;40;49
Minnesota United;9;14;2;29;38;50
Houston;7;11;6;27;40;36
Colorado;6;12;6;24;31;40
San Jose;3;13;8;17;34;44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, August 14

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Wednesday, August 15

D.C. United 4, Portland 1

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, August 18

Seattle 5, LA Galaxy 0

New York 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0

Montreal 2, Chicago 1

FC Dallas 2, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Portland 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

Toronto FC 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, August 19

Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1

New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 22

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 23

Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Friday, August 24

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 25

New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 26

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

