BC-SOC--MLS Glance
Major League Soccer
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Atlanta United FC;15;4;6;51;53;29
|New York;15;6;3;48;47;25
|New York City FC;14;6;5;47;48;33
|Columbus;11;8;6;39;32;32
|Philadelphia;10;11;3;33;34;39
|Montreal;10;13;3;33;33;42
|New England;7;8;8;29;38;38
|D.C. United;6;9;6;24;37;39
|Toronto FC;6;12;6;24;40;45
|Orlando City;7;15;2;23;37;57
|Chicago;6;15;5;23;36;51
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|FC Dallas;13;5;6;45;39;30
|Sporting Kansas City;12;6;6;42;45;30
|Los Angeles FC;11;7;6;39;47;39
|Real Salt Lake;11;10;5;38;36;44
|LA Galaxy;10;9;7;37;48;47
|Portland;10;6;7;37;35;34
|Seattle;10;9;5;35;31;26
|Vancouver;9;9;7;34;40;49
|Minnesota United;9;14;2;29;38;50
|Houston;7;11;6;27;40;36
|Colorado;6;12;6;24;31;40
|San Jose;3;13;8;17;34;44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Tuesday, August 14
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Wednesday, August 15
D.C. United 4, Portland 1
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Saturday, August 18
Seattle 5, LA Galaxy 0
New York 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 0
Montreal 2, Chicago 1
FC Dallas 2, Minnesota United 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Portland 0
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
Toronto FC 1, San Jose 1, tie
Sunday, August 19
Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1
New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, August 22
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Thursday, August 23
Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.
Friday, August 24
Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 25
New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 26
D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.