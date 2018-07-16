BC-SOC--MLS Glance

Major League Soccer

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Atlanta United FC;12;4;5;41;43;24
New York City FC;12;4;4;40;40;24
New York;11;5;2;35;37;19
Columbus;8;7;6;30;24;25
New England;7;5;7;28;32;28
Montreal;9;12;0;27;26;35
Philadelphia;7;9;3;24;25;30
Chicago;6;10;5;23;33;41
Orlando City;7;11;1;22;27;42
Toronto FC;4;11;4;16;30;38
D.C. United;3;7;5;14;26;30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
FC Dallas;11;3;5;38;31;22
Los Angeles FC;10;4;5;35;41;28
Sporting Kansas City;9;5;6;33;37;27
Portland;8;3;6;30;26;22
Real Salt Lake;9;9;2;29;29;37
LA Galaxy;8;7;4;28;34;30
Houston;7;6;5;26;36;26
Vancouver;7;8;5;26;30;40
Minnesota United;7;11;1;22;26;38
Seattle;4;9;5;17;16;23
Colorado;4;11;4;16;22;32
San Jose;2;11;6;12;29;39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, July 11

New York City FC 3, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Saturday, July 14

New York 3, Sporting Kansas City 2

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0

LA Galaxy 3, New England 2

Montreal 2, San Jose 0

D.C. United 3, Vancouver 1

FC Dallas 3, Chicago 1

Minnesota United 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Orlando City 2, Toronto FC 1

Houston 0, Colorado 0, tie

Sunday, July 15

Seattle 1, Atlanta United FC 1, tie

Portland 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie

Wednesday, July 18

New England at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 22

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

