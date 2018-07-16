BC-SOC--MLS Glance
Major League Soccer
At A Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Atlanta United FC;12;4;5;41;43;24
|New York City FC;12;4;4;40;40;24
|New York;11;5;2;35;37;19
|Columbus;8;7;6;30;24;25
|New England;7;5;7;28;32;28
|Montreal;9;12;0;27;26;35
|Philadelphia;7;9;3;24;25;30
|Chicago;6;10;5;23;33;41
|Orlando City;7;11;1;22;27;42
|Toronto FC;4;11;4;16;30;38
|D.C. United;3;7;5;14;26;30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|FC Dallas;11;3;5;38;31;22
|Los Angeles FC;10;4;5;35;41;28
|Sporting Kansas City;9;5;6;33;37;27
|Portland;8;3;6;30;26;22
|Real Salt Lake;9;9;2;29;29;37
|LA Galaxy;8;7;4;28;34;30
|Houston;7;6;5;26;36;26
|Vancouver;7;8;5;26;30;40
|Minnesota United;7;11;1;22;26;38
|Seattle;4;9;5;17;16;23
|Colorado;4;11;4;16;22;32
|San Jose;2;11;6;12;29;39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, July 11
New York City FC 3, Montreal 0
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3
Saturday, July 14
New York 3, Sporting Kansas City 2
New York City FC 2, Columbus 0
LA Galaxy 3, New England 2
Montreal 2, San Jose 0
D.C. United 3, Vancouver 1
FC Dallas 3, Chicago 1
Minnesota United 3, Real Salt Lake 2
Orlando City 2, Toronto FC 1
Houston 0, Colorado 0, tie
Sunday, July 15
Seattle 1, Atlanta United FC 1, tie
Portland 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie
Wednesday, July 18
New England at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 21
D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 4 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New England at New York, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Portland, 11 p.m.
Sunday, July 22
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.