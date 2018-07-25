BC-SOC--MLS Glance

Major League Soccer

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Atlanta United FC;13;4;5;44;46;25
New York City FC;12;4;4;40;40;24
New York;12;5;2;38;39;19
Columbus;9;7;6;33;27;27
Montreal;9;12;1;28;28;37
New England;7;7;7;28;33;32
Philadelphia;7;10;3;24;26;33
Chicago;6;11;5;23;34;43
Orlando City;7;12;1;22;29;45
Toronto FC;5;11;4;19;32;39
D.C. United;3;8;5;14;27;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
FC Dallas;11;3;6;39;32;23
Los Angeles FC;10;5;5;35;42;33
Sporting Kansas City;9;5;6;33;37;27
LA Galaxy;9;7;4;31;37;31
Portland;8;3;7;31;28;24
Real Salt Lake;9;9;3;30;31;39
Minnesota United;9;11;1;28;33;40
Houston;7;6;6;27;37;27
Vancouver;7;9;5;26;30;42
Seattle;5;9;5;20;18;23
Colorado;4;11;5;17;24;34
San Jose;2;11;6;12;29;39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, July 18

Minnesota United 2, New England 1

Saturday, July 21

Atlanta United FC 3, D.C. United 1

Seattle 2, Vancouver 0

LA Galaxy 3, Philadelphia 1

New York 2, New England 0

Toronto FC 2, Chicago 1

Columbus 3, Orlando City 2

FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie

Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

Montreal 2, Portland 2, tie

Sunday, July 22

Minnesota United 5, Los Angeles FC 1

Wednesday, July 25

New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 26

New York City FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Minnesota United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

