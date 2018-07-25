BC-SOC--MLS Glance
Major League Soccer
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Atlanta United FC;13;4;5;44;46;25
|New York City FC;12;4;4;40;40;24
|New York;12;5;2;38;39;19
|Columbus;9;7;6;33;27;27
|Montreal;9;12;1;28;28;37
|New England;7;7;7;28;33;32
|Philadelphia;7;10;3;24;26;33
|Chicago;6;11;5;23;34;43
|Orlando City;7;12;1;22;29;45
|Toronto FC;5;11;4;19;32;39
|D.C. United;3;8;5;14;27;33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|FC Dallas;11;3;6;39;32;23
|Los Angeles FC;10;5;5;35;42;33
|Sporting Kansas City;9;5;6;33;37;27
|LA Galaxy;9;7;4;31;37;31
|Portland;8;3;7;31;28;24
|Real Salt Lake;9;9;3;30;31;39
|Minnesota United;9;11;1;28;33;40
|Houston;7;6;6;27;37;27
|Vancouver;7;9;5;26;30;42
|Seattle;5;9;5;20;18;23
|Colorado;4;11;5;17;24;34
|San Jose;2;11;6;12;29;39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, July 18
Minnesota United 2, New England 1
Saturday, July 21
Atlanta United FC 3, D.C. United 1
Seattle 2, Vancouver 0
LA Galaxy 3, Philadelphia 1
New York 2, New England 0
Toronto FC 2, Chicago 1
Columbus 3, Orlando City 2
FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie
Colorado 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie
Montreal 2, Portland 2, tie
Sunday, July 22
Minnesota United 5, Los Angeles FC 1
Wednesday, July 25
New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 26
New York City FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 28
Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7 p.m.
Colorado at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
Minnesota United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.
Sunday, July 29
New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.