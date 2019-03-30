BC-SOC--MLS Glance
Major League Soccer
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Toronto FC;3;0;0;9;10;3
|D.C. United;2;0;1;7;7;0
|Cincinnati;2;1;1;7;7;5
|Columbus;2;1;1;7;4;4
|Montreal;2;2;0;6;7;11
|Orlando City;1;1;2;5;5;6
|New York;1;2;1;4;5;4
|Philadelphia;1;2;1;4;5;6
|Chicago;1;2;1;4;5;7
|New England;1;3;1;4;5;9
|New York City FC;0;1;3;3;4;8
|Atlanta;0;1;2;2;2;4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Los Angeles FC;3;0;1;10;10;5
|Seattle;3;0;0;9;10;3
|Sporting Kansas City;2;1;1;7;11;4
|Houston;2;0;1;7;6;4
|FC Dallas;2;1;1;7;5;3
|Minnesota United;2;2;0;6;9;7
|LA Galaxy;2;1;0;6;5;5
|Real Salt Lake;1;2;1;4;3;8
|Colorado;0;2;2;2;5;8
|Portland;0;2;1;1;4;10
|Vancouver;0;3;0;0;4;7
|San Jose;0;3;0;0;2;9
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Friday, March 29
Toronto FC 4, New York City FC 0
Saturday, March 30
Chicago 1, New York 0
New England 2, Minnesota United 1
Sporting Kansas City 7, Montreal 1
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, March 31
D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.
Friday, April 5
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 6
Montreal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.
Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 7
Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.