BC-SOC--MLS Glance

Major League Soccer

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto FC;3;0;0;9;10;3
D.C. United;2;0;1;7;7;0
Cincinnati;2;1;1;7;7;5
Columbus;2;1;1;7;4;4
Montreal;2;2;0;6;7;11
Orlando City;1;1;2;5;5;6
New York;1;2;1;4;5;4
Philadelphia;1;2;1;4;5;6
Chicago;1;2;1;4;5;7
New England;1;3;1;4;5;9
New York City FC;0;1;3;3;4;8
Atlanta;0;1;2;2;2;4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Los Angeles FC;3;0;1;10;10;5
Seattle;3;0;0;9;10;3
Sporting Kansas City;2;1;1;7;11;4
Houston;2;0;1;7;6;4
FC Dallas;2;1;1;7;5;3
Minnesota United;2;2;0;6;9;7
LA Galaxy;2;1;0;6;5;5
Real Salt Lake;1;2;1;4;3;8
Colorado;0;2;2;2;5;8
Portland;0;2;1;1;4;10
Vancouver;0;3;0;0;4;7
San Jose;0;3;0;0;2;9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, March 29

Toronto FC 4, New York City FC 0

Saturday, March 30

Chicago 1, New York 0

New England 2, Minnesota United 1

Sporting Kansas City 7, Montreal 1

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 5

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Montreal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

