BC-SOC--MLS Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Atlanta United FC;12;4;5;41;43;24
New York City FC;12;4;4;40;40;24
New York;11;5;2;35;37;19
Columbus;8;7;6;30;24;25
New England;7;6;7;28;33;30
Montreal;9;12;0;27;26;35
Philadelphia;7;9;3;24;25;30
Chicago;6;10;5;23;33;41
Orlando City;7;11;1;22;27;42
Toronto FC;4;11;4;16;30;38
D.C. United;3;7;5;14;26;30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
FC Dallas;11;3;5;38;31;22
Los Angeles FC;10;4;5;35;41;28
Sporting Kansas City;9;5;6;33;37;27
Portland;8;3;6;30;26;22
Real Salt Lake;9;9;2;29;29;37
LA Galaxy;8;7;4;28;34;30
Houston;7;6;5;26;36;26
Vancouver;7;8;5;26;30;40
Minnesota United;8;11;1;25;28;39
Seattle;4;9;5;17;16;23
Colorado;4;11;4;16;22;32
San Jose;2;11;6;12;29;39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, July 18

Minnesota United 2, New England 1

Saturday, July 21

D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 22

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 25

New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 26

New York City FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Minnesota United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

