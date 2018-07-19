BC-SOC--MLS Glance
Major League Soccer
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Atlanta United FC;12;4;5;41;43;24
|New York City FC;12;4;4;40;40;24
|New York;11;5;2;35;37;19
|Columbus;8;7;6;30;24;25
|New England;7;6;7;28;33;30
|Montreal;9;12;0;27;26;35
|Philadelphia;7;9;3;24;25;30
|Chicago;6;10;5;23;33;41
|Orlando City;7;11;1;22;27;42
|Toronto FC;4;11;4;16;30;38
|D.C. United;3;7;5;14;26;30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|FC Dallas;11;3;5;38;31;22
|Los Angeles FC;10;4;5;35;41;28
|Sporting Kansas City;9;5;6;33;37;27
|Portland;8;3;6;30;26;22
|Real Salt Lake;9;9;2;29;29;37
|LA Galaxy;8;7;4;28;34;30
|Houston;7;6;5;26;36;26
|Vancouver;7;8;5;26;30;40
|Minnesota United;8;11;1;25;28;39
|Seattle;4;9;5;17;16;23
|Colorado;4;11;4;16;22;32
|San Jose;2;11;6;12;29;39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Wednesday, July 18
Minnesota United 2, New England 1
Saturday, July 21
D.C. United at Atlanta United FC, 3:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 4 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New England at New York, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Montreal at Portland, 11 p.m.
Sunday, July 22
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 25
New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 9 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 26
New York City FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 28
Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Minnesota United at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 29
New York City FC at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.