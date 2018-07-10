BC-SOC--MLS Glance
Major League Soccer
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Atlanta United FC;12;4;4;40;42;23
|New York City FC;10;4;4;34;35;24
|New York;10;5;2;32;34;17
|Columbus;8;6;6;30;24;23
|New England;7;4;7;28;30;25
|Montreal;8;11;0;24;24;32
|Chicago;6;8;5;23;29;34
|Philadelphia;6;9;3;21;21;27
|Orlando City;6;11;1;19;25;41
|Toronto FC;4;10;4;16;29;36
|D.C. United;2;7;5;11;23;29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|FC Dallas;10;3;5;35;28;21
|Los Angeles FC;10;4;4;34;41;28
|Sporting Kansas City;9;4;6;33;35;24
|Real Salt Lake;9;8;2;29;27;34
|Portland;8;3;5;29;26;22
|Vancouver;7;7;5;26;29;37
|Houston;7;6;4;25;36;26
|LA Galaxy;7;7;4;25;31;28
|Minnesota United;6;11;1;19;23;36
|Seattle;4;9;4;16;15;22
|Colorado;4;11;3;15;22;32
|San Jose;2;10;6;12;29;37
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Tuesday, July 3
Los Angeles FC 2, Houston 2, tie
Wednesday, July 4
Minnesota United 4, Toronto FC 3
FC Dallas 3, Atlanta United FC 2
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Real Salt Lake 4, Sporting Kansas City 2
D.C. United 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Saturday, July 7
Atlanta United FC 2, Philadelphia 0
Montreal 2, Colorado 1
Seattle 0, New England 0, tie
Toronto FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie
Houston 3, Minnesota United 0
Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 0
LA Galaxy 4, Columbus 0
Vancouver 3, Chicago 2
Los Angeles FC 4, Orlando City 1
Portland 2, San Jose 1
Sunday, July 8
New York City FC 1, New York 0
Wednesday, July 11
Montreal at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 14
Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at New York, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at New England, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 15
Seattle at Atlanta United FC, 2 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.