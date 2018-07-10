BC-SOC--MLS Glance

Major League Soccer

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Atlanta United FC;12;4;4;40;42;23
New York City FC;10;4;4;34;35;24
New York;10;5;2;32;34;17
Columbus;8;6;6;30;24;23
New England;7;4;7;28;30;25
Montreal;8;11;0;24;24;32
Chicago;6;8;5;23;29;34
Philadelphia;6;9;3;21;21;27
Orlando City;6;11;1;19;25;41
Toronto FC;4;10;4;16;29;36
D.C. United;2;7;5;11;23;29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
FC Dallas;10;3;5;35;28;21
Los Angeles FC;10;4;4;34;41;28
Sporting Kansas City;9;4;6;33;35;24
Real Salt Lake;9;8;2;29;27;34
Portland;8;3;5;29;26;22
Vancouver;7;7;5;26;29;37
Houston;7;6;4;25;36;26
LA Galaxy;7;7;4;25;31;28
Minnesota United;6;11;1;19;23;36
Seattle;4;9;4;16;15;22
Colorado;4;11;3;15;22;32
San Jose;2;10;6;12;29;37

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, July 3

Los Angeles FC 2, Houston 2, tie

Wednesday, July 4

Minnesota United 4, Toronto FC 3

FC Dallas 3, Atlanta United FC 2

Seattle 2, Colorado 1

Real Salt Lake 4, Sporting Kansas City 2

D.C. United 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Saturday, July 7

Atlanta United FC 2, Philadelphia 0

Montreal 2, Colorado 1

Seattle 0, New England 0, tie

Toronto FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie

Houston 3, Minnesota United 0

Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 0

LA Galaxy 4, Columbus 0

Vancouver 3, Chicago 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Orlando City 1

Portland 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, July 8

New York City FC 1, New York 0

Wednesday, July 11

Montreal at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 14

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at New York, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 15

Seattle at Atlanta United FC, 2 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

