BC-SOC--MLS Glance

Major League Soccer

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
Atlanta United FC;16;4;6;54;55;30
New York;15;6;4;49;48;26
New York City FC;14;6;6;48;49;34
Columbus;11;8;7;40;33;33
Philadelphia;11;11;3;36;35;39
Montreal;10;14;3;33;34;45
New England;7;10;8;29;38;41
D.C. United;7;9;6;27;39;39
Toronto FC;7;12;6;27;43;46
Chicago;6;15;6;24;37;52
Orlando City;7;16;2;23;38;59

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
FC Dallas;13;5;7;46;40;31
Sporting Kansas City;13;6;6;45;47;30
Los Angeles FC;12;7;7;43;50;40
Real Salt Lake;12;10;5;41;42;44
LA Galaxy;10;9;8;38;49;48
Portland;10;6;7;37;35;34
Vancouver;10;9;7;37;43;51
Seattle;10;9;5;35;31;26
Minnesota United;9;15;2;29;38;52
Houston;7;11;7;28;41;37
Colorado;6;14;6;24;31;48
San Jose;3;14;8;17;36;47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 22

New York 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Thursday, August 23

Columbus 1, Chicago 1, tie

FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie

Friday, August 24

Atlanta United FC 2, Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Saturday, August 25

Philadelphia 1, New England 0

Toronto FC 3, Montreal 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota United 0

Real Salt Lake 6, Colorado 0

Vancouver 3, San Jose 2

Sunday, August 26

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 29

Houston at New York, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 1

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 2

Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

