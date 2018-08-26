BC-SOC--MLS Glance
Major League Soccer
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|Atlanta United FC;16;4;6;54;55;30
|New York;15;6;4;49;48;26
|New York City FC;14;6;6;48;49;34
|Columbus;11;8;7;40;33;33
|Philadelphia;11;11;3;36;35;39
|Montreal;10;14;3;33;34;45
|New England;7;10;8;29;38;41
|D.C. United;7;9;6;27;39;39
|Toronto FC;7;12;6;27;43;46
|Chicago;6;15;6;24;37;52
|Orlando City;7;16;2;23;38;59
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|FC Dallas;13;5;7;46;40;31
|Sporting Kansas City;13;6;6;45;47;30
|Los Angeles FC;12;7;7;43;50;40
|Real Salt Lake;12;10;5;41;42;44
|LA Galaxy;10;9;8;38;49;48
|Portland;10;6;7;37;35;34
|Vancouver;10;9;7;37;43;51
|Seattle;10;9;5;35;31;26
|Minnesota United;9;15;2;29;38;52
|Houston;7;11;7;28;41;37
|Colorado;6;14;6;24;31;48
|San Jose;3;14;8;17;36;47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, August 22
New York 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Thursday, August 23
Columbus 1, Chicago 1, tie
FC Dallas 1, Houston 1, tie
Friday, August 24
Atlanta United FC 2, Orlando City 1
Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
Saturday, August 25
Philadelphia 1, New England 0
Toronto FC 3, Montreal 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota United 0
Real Salt Lake 6, Colorado 0
Vancouver 3, San Jose 2
Sunday, August 26
D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 29
Houston at New York, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 1
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New York at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Columbus, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, September 2
Atlanta United FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.