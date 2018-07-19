BC-SOC--NWSL Glance,0167
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|North Carolina;14;1;3;45;41;14
|Seattle;8;4;5;29;19;14
|Orlando;8;6;4;28;26;25
|Chicago;7;4;7;28;26;22
|Portland;7;5;5;26;27;21
|Utah;5;6;6;21;14;18
|Houston;5;7;5;20;21;28
|Washington;2;11;4;10;11;24
|Sky Blue FC;0;12;3;3;11;30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday's Matches
North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Seattle at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 28
Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 5
Portland at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.