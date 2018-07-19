BC-SOC--NWSL Glance,0167

National Women's Soccer League

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
North Carolina;14;1;3;45;41;14
Seattle;8;4;5;29;19;14
Orlando;8;6;4;28;26;25
Chicago;7;4;7;28;26;22
Portland;7;5;5;26;27;21
Utah;5;6;6;21;14;18
Houston;5;7;5;20;21;28
Washington;2;11;4;10;11;24
Sky Blue FC;0;12;3;3;11;30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday's Matches

North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Seattle at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Sky Blue FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 5

Portland at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tags