National Women's Soccer League
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|North Carolina;16;1;5;53;47;16
|Seattle;10;4;7;37;23;15
|Portland;9;6;6;33;34;26
|Chicago;7;4;10;31;29;25
|Orlando;8;8;6;30;29;33
|Utah;7;7;8;29;19;22
|Houston;8;8;5;29;29;31
|Washington;2;15;4;10;11;32
|Sky Blue FC;0;14;5;5;17;38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Friday's Match
Houston 4, Washington 0
Saturday's Matches
Utah 2, Sky Blue FC 2, tie
Orlando 0, North Carolina 0, 1st half, abandoned weather
Chicago 2, Portland 2
Sunday's Match
North Carolina 3, Orlando 0, Completion of abandoned game
Tuesday, Aug. 21
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Portland, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 25
North Carolina at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 8 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.