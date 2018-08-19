BC-SOC--NWSL Glance,0167

National Women's Soccer League

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
North Carolina;16;1;5;53;47;16
Seattle;10;4;7;37;23;15
Portland;9;6;6;33;34;26
Chicago;7;4;10;31;29;25
Orlando;8;8;6;30;29;33
Utah;7;7;8;29;19;22
Houston;8;8;5;29;29;31
Washington;2;15;4;10;11;32
Sky Blue FC;0;14;5;5;17;38

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday's Match

Houston 4, Washington 0

Saturday's Matches

Utah 2, Sky Blue FC 2, tie

Orlando 0, North Carolina 0, 1st half, abandoned weather

Chicago 2, Portland 2

Sunday's Match

North Carolina 3, Orlando 0, Completion of abandoned game

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Utah at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

North Carolina at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Tags