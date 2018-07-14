BC-SOC--NWSL Glance,0167

National Women's Soccer League

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
North Carolina;13;1;3;42;37;14
Seattle;8;3;5;29;19;13
Orlando;7;6;4;25;24;24
Chicago;6;4;7;25;25;22
Portland;6;5;5;23;24;20
Utah;5;5;6;21;13;16
Houston;5;6;5;20;20;25
Washington;2;11;4;10;11;24
Sky Blue FC;0;11;3;3;11;26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday's Matches

North Carolina 2, Washington 0

Houston 3, Orlando 1

Seattle 1, Utah 0

Saturday's Matches

North Carolina at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Match

Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.

Friday, July 20

North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.

Tags