National Women's Soccer League
At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
|;W;L;T;Pts;GF;GA
|North Carolina;13;1;3;42;37;14
|Seattle;8;3;5;29;19;13
|Orlando;7;6;4;25;24;24
|Chicago;6;4;7;25;25;22
|Portland;6;5;5;23;24;20
|Utah;5;5;6;21;13;16
|Houston;5;6;5;20;20;25
|Washington;2;11;4;10;11;24
|Sky Blue FC;0;11;3;3;11;26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday's Matches
North Carolina 2, Washington 0
Houston 3, Orlando 1
Seattle 1, Utah 0
Saturday's Matches
North Carolina at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Match
Houston at Portland, 11 p.m.
Friday, July 20
North Carolina at Utah, 10 p.m.