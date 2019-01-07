BC-Sports-Odds

Pregame.com Line

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA;OFF;(OFF);Washington
Indiana;10½;(208);at;CLEVELAND
at TORONTO;14½;(228);Atlanta
at MIAMI;1½;(209½);Denver
at OKLAHOMA CITY;8;(224½);Minnesota
at PHOENIX;OFF;(OFF);Sacramento
at GOLDEN STATE;17½;(230);New;York
at LA CLIPPERS;6½;(230½);Charlotte

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
Duke;20½;at;WAKE;FOREST
at MINNESOTA;2;Maryland
Iowa St;3;at;BAYLOR
at CENT. MICHIGAN;PK;Akron
at KENT ST;6½;W.;Michigan
at BOWLING GREEN;4½;Ohio
Texas;3½;at;OKLAHOMA;ST
at BUFFALO;9½;Toledo
at KENTUCKY;12½;Texas;A&M
at BALL ST;11½;E.;Michigan
Tennessee;8;at;MISSOURI
at INDIANA ST;8;Missouri;St
at VILLANOVA;6;St.;John's
at MIAMI (OHIO);1½;N.;Illinois
at DRAKE;2½;S.;Illinois
at VALPARAISO;3½;Bradley
at ILLINOIS ST;6;N.;Iowa
Loyola of Chicago;6;at;EVANSVILLE
Mississippi St;6½;at;SOUTH;CAROLINA
at NC STATE;1;North;Carolina
at TEXAS TECH;6½;Oklahoma
at LSU;6;Alabama
at MICHIGAN ST;8;Purdue
at SAN DIEGO ST;11½;Wyoming
at NEW MEXICO;4;UNLV

National Hockey League

Tuesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at BOSTON;OFF;Minnesota;OFF
at NY ISLANDERS;-123;Carolina;+113
at PITTSBURGH;-182;Florida;+167
at BUFFALO;OFF;New;Jersey;OFF
at WASHINGTON;OFF;Philadelphia;OFF
at DETROIT;OFF;Montreal;OFF
at TAMPA BAY;-176;Columbus;+164
at WINNIPEG;-161;Colorado;+151
at ST. LOUIS;-106;Dallas;-104
at LAS VEGAS;-250;NY;Rangers;+220
at SAN JOSE;OFF;Edmonton;OFF

NFL

Playoffs Saturday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY;5;5;(57);Indianapolis
at LA RAMS;7½;7;(49);Dallas

Playoffs Sunday

at NEW ENGLAND;5;4;(46);LA;Chargers
at NEW ORLEANS;10;8;(51);Philadelphia

