BC-Sports-Odds

Pregame.com Line

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE;3;(219);Miami
at WASHINGTON;5½;(231);Dallas
at DETROIT;5½;(224);Minnesota
at ATLANTA;OFF;(OFF);San;Antonio
at BROOKLYN;9;(225);Cleveland
Utah;4½;(231);at;NEW;ORLEANS
Philadelphia;5;(227½);at;CHICAGO
at PHOENIX;3½;(225½);New;York
at SACRAMENTO;1;(229);Boston
at LA LAKERS;OFF;(OFF);Denver

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
at GEORGIA;3½;Missouri
Marquette;2;at;SETON;HALL
Penn St;1½;at;RUTGERS
at FLORIDA;1½;LSU
at FORDHAM;5;George;Washington
at DAVIDSON;5½;St.;Bonaventure
at DAYTON;12;La;Salle
at UMASS;2;Richmond
Iowa St;7½;at;WEST;VIRGINIA
at CREIGHTON;6;Providence
at SAINT LOUIS;6;Duquesne
South Florida;8½;at;TULANE
Arkansas;2;at;VANDERBILT
at DEPAUL;1;Georgetown
at BAYLOR;8½;Oklahoma;St
Clemson;2½;at;NOTRE;DAME
at NC STATE;12½;Georgia;Tech
at NORTHWESTERN;PK;Ohio;State
at LONG BEACH ST;8;UC;Riverside
at SAN DIEGO ST;2;Fresno;St
at WASHINGTON;7;Oregon;St
Wyoming;1;at;SAN;JOSE;ST
Oregon;6½;at;WASHINGTON;ST
at NEW MEXICO;2;Boise;St
at CHARLOTTE;2;Rice
at MARSHALL;5;FIU
Louisiana Tech;1;at;FAU
at OLD DOMINION;6½;Southern;Miss
at W KENTUCKY;5½;UTSA
at UTEP;1½;Middle;Tennessee
at OAKLAND;7½;Youngstown;St
at N. KENTUCKY;12½;Detroit

National Hockey League

Wednesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
Washington;-125;at;PHILADELPHIA;+115
Toronto;-195;at;VANCOUVER;+180
St. Louis;-155;at;ANAHEIM;+145
at LAS VEGAS;-140;Calgary;+130

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Tags

Load comments