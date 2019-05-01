BC-Sports-Odds

Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball

Thursday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at NEW YORK;-161;Cincinnati;+151
at ATLANTA;-120;San;Diego;+110
at MILWAUKEE;-113;Colorado;+103
at WASHINGTON;-155;St.;Louis;+145

American League

Houston;-113;at;MINNESOTA;+103
Tampa Bay;-158;at;KANSAS;CITY;+148
Boston;-158;at;CHICAGO;+148
at LA ANGELS;-135;Toronto;+125

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
Toronto;1½;(216½);at;PHILADELPHIA

Friday

at BOSTON;2;(220);Milwaukee

Saturday

at HOUSTON;4;(220);Golden;State

National Hockey League

Thursday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at COLUMBUS;-121;Boston;+111
at COLORADO;-121;San;Jose;+111

