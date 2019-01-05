BC-Sports-Odds

Pregame.com Line

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
Brooklyn;2;(208);at;CHICAGO
at LA CLIPPERS;7;(220);Orlando
at MINNESOTA;OFF;(OFF);LA;Lakers
Miami;6;(222);at;ATLANTA
at OKLAHOMA CITY;10;(225);Washington
at TORONTO;OFF;(OFF);Indiana
at PHOENIX;2;(224);Charlotte

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
at DAYTON;10;Richmond
at MARQUETTE;7½;Xavier
Seton Hall;2;at;DEPAUL
at NORTHWESTERN;8;Illinois
at MICHIGAN;8;Indiana
at ST. JOSEPH'S;14½;George;Washington
Nebraska;3½;at;IOWA
at GEORGE MASON;7;St.;Bonaventure
at WICHITA ST;PK;Temple
at SAINT LOUIS;5;Rhode;Island
at LOUISVILLE;6½;Miami
at HOUSTON;10;Memphis
Wisconsin;2;at;PENN;ST
at SOUTHERN CAL;7½;Stanford

National Hockey League

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
Carolina;-156;at;OTTAWA;+146
at ARIZONA;-127;NY;Rangers;+117
at LAS VEGAS;-235;New;Jersey;+215
Washington;-165;at;DETROIT;+155
at WINNIPEG;-169;Dallas;+159
at ANAHEIM;-124;Edmonton;+114
at PITTSBURGH;-245;Chicago;+225

College Football

Monday National Championship Game

At Santa Clara

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
Alabama -9 -5½ (58½) CLEMSON

NFL

Playoffs Sunday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
at BALTIMORE;1;3;(41½);LA;Chargers
at CHICAGO;4;6½;(41½);Philadelphia

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Tags

Load comments