BC-Sports-Odds

Pregame.com Line

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK;OFF;(OFF);Philadelphia
Toronto;6½;(227½);at;WASHINGTON
at ATLANTA;OFF;(OFF);Milwaukee
Houston;5½;(213½);at;ORLANDO
Golden State;5½;(228);at;DALLAS
at DENVER;4½;(217);Portland
at LA LAKERS;9½;(217½);Cleveland

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
at CREIGHTON;1;Villanova
at XAVIER;1;Butler
Michigan St;5;at;PENN;ST
at DAYTON;10½;UMass
at UCF;18½;East;Carolina
at N. IOWA;PK;Drake
at RHODE ISLAND;6;George;Mason
Memphis;10;at;TULANE
at MICHIGAN;12½;Northwestern
at OREGON;5½;SOUTHERN;CAL
at OREGON ST;3;UCLA
at SOUTH CAROLINA;OFF;Missouri

National Hockey League

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
Nashville;-120;at;CAROLINA;+110
at WINNIPEG;-190;Anaheim;+175
at COLUMBUS;OFF;NY;Rangers;OFF
Tampa Bay;-150;at;NY;ISLANDERS;+140
at VANCOUVER;-111;Florida;+101
at CALGARY;-254;Arizona;+224

NFL

Playoffs Sunday

FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
at NEW ENGLAND;5;4;(47½);LA;Chargers
at NEW ORLEANS;10;8;(51);Philadelphia

