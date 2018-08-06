BC-Transactions, Writethru,0587
Monday's Sports Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 3B Rafael Devers to Lowell (NYP) for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Dustin Garneau to Charlotte (IL). Placed OF Leury Garcia on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Ryan LaMarre from Charlotte. Reinstated C Kevan Smith from paternity leave.
DETROIT TIGERS — Traded RHP Mike Fiers to Oakland for two players to be named or cash.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Robbie Grossman on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Johnny Field from Rochester (IL). Sent RHP Michael Pineda to the GCL Twins for a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled OF Jake Smolinski from Nashville (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Designated LHP Jeremy Bleich for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned OF Darnell Sweeney outright to Buffalo (IL).
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Yimi Garcia to the AZL Dodgers for a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned 3B Trevor Plouffe outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday, Aug. 4. Selected the contract of OF Adolis Garcia from Memphis (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Joe Ross to the GCL Nationals for a rehab assignment.
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Quinn Dipasquale.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Ryan Brett.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released INF Anthony Phillips.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Announced RHP Cameron McVey signed with Algodoneros de Union Laguna (Mexican League).
Can-Am League
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed LHP Jacob Evans.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with S Ricardo Allen on a three-year contract extension.
DETROIT LIONS — Removed DE Ziggy Ansah from the PUP list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LBs Jake Ryan and C.J. Johnson on injured reserve. Released G Ethan Cooper. Signed RB Akeem Judd.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contract of CB Teddy Williams.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived OL Austin Golson. Signed OL Alex Balducci.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived/injured DB Shaquille Richardson. Signed CB Raysean Pringle.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DL Rakim Cox and DB Maurice McKnight.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Named Scott Arniel and Reid Cashman assistant coaches.
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Malcolm Gould to a one-year contract.
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR — Announced chairman Brian France has taken a leave of absence following hi arrest on DWI, drug possession charges.
COLLEGE
EDINBORO — Named LeighAnn Stauffer women's lacrosse coach.
NORTH ALABAMA — Named Anna Milwee athletics academic adviser.
NORTH CAROLINA — Suspended OL Brian Anderson, Quiron Johnson and Jordan Tucker; WR Beau Corrales; DEs Malik Carney, Tomon Fox and Tyrone Hopper; LB Malik Robinson; and QB Chazz Surratt four games; DBs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw two games; and QB Jack Davidson and OL Jonah Melton one game.
PENNSYLVANIA — Promoted Lauren Procopio to assistant athletic director/student development and enrichment services.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Robert Nelson assistant men's basketball coach and Mark Holmes coordinator of men's basketball operations.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Promoted assistant baseball coach Russell Raley to associate head coach.
TUSCULUM — Named Chelsea Parker assistant women's soccer coach and Kayla Walker graduate assistant women's soccer coach.
WAGNER — Named Kaitlyn Beaver women's diving coach.
WILLIAM & MARY — Announced football coach Jimmye Laycock will retire at the end of the season.