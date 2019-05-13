BC-Transactions, Writethru,0642
Monday's Sports Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Mike Tauchman to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday. Reinstated OF Aaron Hicks from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Chance Adams from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated 1B Kendrys Morales for assignment. Reinstated OF/1B Mark Canha from the 10-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Dan Altavilla to Arkansas (TL). Recalled RHP Austin Adams from Tacoma (PCL).
National League
NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Neraldo Catalina to Tampa Bay to complete an earlier trade.
American Association
CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Wes Torrez.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Traded RHP Edwin Carl to High Point (Atlantic) to complete an earlier trade. Traded LHP Kevin Grendell to Sussex County (Can-Am) for future considerations.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHPs Robert Calvano and Kevin Hamann.
MILWAUKEE — Signed LHP T.J. House.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released RHP Ryan Caporice. Traded LHP Patrick Schuster to Fargo-Moorhead for a player to be named.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Alec Asher.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Named John Beilein coach and signed him to a five-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Ryan Pulley and TE Jerome Washington. Signed S Tyler Sigler and RB Dontae Strickland.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released TE Jake Fisher and RB Keith Ford. Signed TE Lee Smith to a three-year contract and TE Moral Stephens, DT Quindarius Thagard, OL Garrett McGhin and S Abraham Wallace.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Tommy Doles. Signed TE Jesper Horsted.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived RB Devante Mays. Signed RB L.J. Scott.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived TE Temarrick Hemingway, DL Jaylen Johnson and Cashaud Lyons and OT Brian Wallace. Signed DL DeShawn Williams and Deyon Sizer, TE Bug Howard and OL Nathan Jacobson.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Tre' Williams. Signed LB Juwon Young.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Khari Willis and CB Marvell Tell III.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed NT Damion Square to a one-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Xavien Howard to a contract extension through the 2024 season.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Calvin Anderson and WR Xavier Ubosi. Signed WR Dontrelle Inman and OL Jared Veldheer.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Ryan Connelly and WR Darius Slayton. Re-signed DT John Jenkins.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Cody Kessler and OL Stefen Wisniewski.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived/injured DB Hamp Cheevers. Waived DBs Jonathan Crawford and Taj-Amir Torres and WR Isaac Zico. Agreed to terms with TE Parker Hesse, WRs Cody Hollister and Joseph Parker and DBs Kareem Orr, D'Andre Payne and LaDarius Wiley.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DL Connor Griffiths, OL Asotui El,i, RB Bradu Oliveira and DB Kerfalla Exume.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Nikolai Prokhorkin to a one-year, entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed Fs Fabian Zetterlund and Mikhail Maltsev to three-year, entry-level contracts.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Gyasi Zardes to a multiyear contract extension.
USL League One
ORLANDO CITY B — Waived F Sebastian Joffre and M Ignacio Cubeddu.
COLLEGE
IOWA STATE — Announced junior men's basketball G Javan Johnson is transferring from Iowa State.
PENN STATE — Announced the resignation of women's tennis coach Chris Cagle.
THE CITADEL — Promoted quality control coach Bobby Ruff to tackles and tight ends coach.