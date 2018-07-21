BC-Transactions, Writethru,0847
Saturday's Sports Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Activated 3B Rafael Devers from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Bobby Poyner to Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Avisail Garcia from the 10-day DL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Announced LHP Ryan Merritt cleared waivers and assigned him outright to Columbus (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled and optioned RHP Domingo Acevedo from and to Trenton (EL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LHP Alex Claudio from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Ricardo Rodriguez to Round Rock.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Added RHP Jesse Chavez to the roster. Placed RHP Anthony Bass on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP James Norwood to Iowa. Added RHP Luke Farrell as the 26th man.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed INF Alex Blandino on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF-OF Brandon Dixon from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of INF Garrett Hampson from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day DL. Designated INF Daniel Castro for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF-1B Ryan Braun from the 10-day DL. Optioned C Jacob Nottingham to Colorado Springs (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Jeurys Familia to Oakland for INF William Toffey, RHP Bobby Wahl and international bonus pool money.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Carlos Martinez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 20. Activated RHP Miles Mikolas from the paternity list. Recalled RHP John Brebbia from Memphis (PCL). Added RHP Luke Weaver as the 26th man.
Can-Am League
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released RHP Ryan Leach and INF Steve Nysiztor.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP JP Stevenson.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Antonius Cleveland,
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Johnathan Williams.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with D Matt Dumba on a five-year contract.