BC-Transactions, Writethru,0847

Saturday's Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated 3B Rafael Devers from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Bobby Poyner to Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Avisail Garcia from the 10-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Announced LHP Ryan Merritt cleared waivers and assigned him outright to Columbus (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled and optioned RHP Domingo Acevedo from and to Trenton (EL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LHP Alex Claudio from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Ricardo Rodriguez to Round Rock.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Added RHP Jesse Chavez to the roster. Placed RHP Anthony Bass on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP James Norwood to Iowa. Added RHP Luke Farrell as the 26th man.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed INF Alex Blandino on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF-OF Brandon Dixon from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of INF Garrett Hampson from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day DL. Designated INF Daniel Castro for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF-1B Ryan Braun from the 10-day DL. Optioned C Jacob Nottingham to Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Jeurys Familia to Oakland for INF William Toffey, RHP Bobby Wahl and international bonus pool money.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Carlos Martinez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 20. Activated RHP Miles Mikolas from the paternity list. Recalled RHP John Brebbia from Memphis (PCL). Added RHP Luke Weaver as the 26th man.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released RHP Ryan Leach and INF Steve Nysiztor.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed LHP JP Stevenson.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Antonius Cleveland,

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Johnathan Williams.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with D Matt Dumba on a five-year contract.

