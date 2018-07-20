BC-Transactions, Writethru,0847

Friday's Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended minor league free agent LHP Antonio Bastardo 140 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, his second violation of a Major League Baseball Drug Program involving a performance-enhancing substance. Suspended Tampa Bay minor league OF David Olmedo-Barrera (Charlotte-FSL) 80 games after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance. Suspended Seattle minor league LHP Yeisel De Los Santos (DSL); Atlanta minor league RHP Joselin Vallejo (DSL) and Chicago Cubs minor league LHP Saul Vazquez (DSL) 72 games each after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Renato Nunez from Norfolk (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Tillman from the 10-day DL and designated him for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF Andrew Benintendi from the bereavement list. Optioned 1B-OF Sam Travis to Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Nicky Delmonico from the 10-day DL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF J.D. Davis from Fresno (PCL). Optioned INF Tyler White to Fresno.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled INF-OF Taylor Motter from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF-OF Brandon Drury from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed manager Scott Servais to a multiyear contract extension.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 17. Recalled OF Willie Calhoun from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled OF Phillip Ervin from Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated SS Manny Machado. Optioned OF Andrew Toles to Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated OF Yoenis Cespedes from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Drew Smith from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Dominic Smith and RHP Corey Oswalt to Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day DL and 1B Ryan Zimmerman from the 60-day DL. Optioned RHP Wander Suero to Syracuse (IL).

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Activated RHP J.B. Bukauskas from the disabled list.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Traded RHP Connor Root to Normal (FL) for RHP Trevor Simms.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Ian Hardman. Signed LHP Adam Bleday.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Scott Kuzminsky.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHPs Matt Larkins and Lee Sosa. Placed LHP Bennett Parry on the inactive list and LHP Wander Perez on the disabled list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released C-1B Joe Lytle and INF Jacob Richardson.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Traded RHP Trevor Simms to Chicago (AA) for RHP Connor Root. Released C Tanner Lubach.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Griffin Bremmer.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Jacksonville DE Dante Fowler one regular season game for attacking a man last year.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Nick Lappin to a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Jordan Topping to a one-year contract.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Frank Hora and Fs Michael Huntebrinker and Alex Krushelnyski.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Frank DiChiara.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Andreas Ivan.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Waived M Magnus Wolff Eikrem.

COLLEGE

SAINT ANSELM — Named Alex Gacek men's assistant ice hockey coach.

Tags