Friday's Sports Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended minor league free agent LHP Antonio Bastardo 140 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, his second violation of a Major League Baseball Drug Program involving a performance-enhancing substance. Suspended Tampa Bay minor league OF David Olmedo-Barrera (Charlotte-FSL) 80 games after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance. Suspended Seattle minor league LHP Yeisel De Los Santos (DSL); Atlanta minor league RHP Joselin Vallejo (DSL) and Chicago Cubs minor league LHP Saul Vazquez (DSL) 72 games each after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Renato Nunez from Norfolk (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Tillman from the 10-day DL and designated him for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF Andrew Benintendi from the bereavement list. Optioned 1B-OF Sam Travis to Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Nicky Delmonico from the 10-day DL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF J.D. Davis from Fresno (PCL). Optioned INF Tyler White to Fresno.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled INF-OF Taylor Motter from Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF-OF Brandon Drury from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed manager Scott Servais to a multiyear contract extension.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 17. Recalled OF Willie Calhoun from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled OF Phillip Ervin from Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated SS Manny Machado. Optioned OF Andrew Toles to Oklahoma City (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated OF Yoenis Cespedes from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Drew Smith from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Dominic Smith and RHP Corey Oswalt to Las Vegas.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day DL and 1B Ryan Zimmerman from the 60-day DL. Optioned RHP Wander Suero to Syracuse (IL).
Midwest League
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Activated RHP J.B. Bukauskas from the disabled list.
American Association
CHICAGO DOGS — Traded RHP Connor Root to Normal (FL) for RHP Trevor Simms.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Ian Hardman. Signed LHP Adam Bleday.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Scott Kuzminsky.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHPs Matt Larkins and Lee Sosa. Placed LHP Bennett Parry on the inactive list and LHP Wander Perez on the disabled list.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released C-1B Joe Lytle and INF Jacob Richardson.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Traded RHP Trevor Simms to Chicago (AA) for RHP Connor Root. Released C Tanner Lubach.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Griffin Bremmer.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Jacksonville DE Dante Fowler one regular season game for attacking a man last year.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Nick Lappin to a one-year, two-way contract.
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Jordan Topping to a one-year contract.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Frank Hora and Fs Michael Huntebrinker and Alex Krushelnyski.
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed F Frank DiChiara.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Andreas Ivan.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Waived M Magnus Wolff Eikrem.
COLLEGE
SAINT ANSELM — Named Alex Gacek men's assistant ice hockey coach.