Saturday, July 14

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — FIA Formula E, Qatar Airways New York City e-Prix, Race 1, qualifying, at New York (same-day tape)

3:30 p.m.

FOX — FIA Formula E, Qatar Airways New York City e-Prix, Race 1, at New York

5 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto, qualifying (same-day tape)

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, at Sparta, Ky.

BOXING

7 p.m.

ESPN — Regis Prograis vs. Juan Jose Velasco, junior welterweights, at New Orleans

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBC — Tour de France, Stage 8, from Dreux to Amiens Metropole, France

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, third round, at Gullane, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

NBC — European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, third round, at Gullane, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round, at Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round, at Silvis, Ill.

NBC — American Century Celebrity Championship, second round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, third round, at Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

FS1 — USGA, U.S. Senior Women's Open, third round, at Wheaton, Ill.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, third round, at Highland Park, Ill.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, third round, at Farmington, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Toronto at Boston OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Arizona at Atlanta OR Washington at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers or Texas at Baltimore

10 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Oakland at San Francisco

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

FS1 — UFC, Fight Night, prelims, at Boise, Idaho

10 p.m.

FS1 — UFC, Fight Night, Junior Dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov, at Boise, Idaho

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBA — Summer League, Playoffs, second round, Detroit vs. Chicago, at Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League, Playoffs, second round, Cleveland vs. Houston, at Las Vegas

6 p.m.

NBA — Summer League, Playoffs, second round, Toronto vs. Charlotte, at Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League, Playoffs, second round, Miami vs. Boston, at Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League, Playoffs, second round, Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee, at Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League, Playoffs, second round, Memphis vs. Utah, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, third-place match, Belgium vs. England, at St. Petersburg, Russia

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NWSL, Orlando at Utah

SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — USA Softball International Cup, Japan vs. USA Blue, at Irvine, Calif.

4 p.m.

ESPN — USA Softball International Cup, Chinese Taipei vs. USA Red, at Irvine, Calif.

SPECIALS

9 p.m.

ESPN — 2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon Championships, women's final, at London

3 p.m.

ABC — Wimbledon Championships, women's final, at London (same-day tape)

TRACK & FIELD

Noon

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League, Meeting International Mohammed VI de Rabat, at Rabat, Morocco (taped)

2 p.m.

NBCSN — IAFF, World Cup, Day 1, at London ---

Sunday, July 15

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — FIA Formula E, Qatar Airways New York City e-Prix, Race 2, qualifying, at New York (same-day tape)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — FIA Formula E, Qatar Airways New York City e-Prix, Race 2, at New York

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto

CORNHOLE

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACL Championships, at Cherokee, N.C.

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 9, from Arras Citadelle to Roubaix, France

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, final round, at Gullane, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, final round, at Gullane, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round, at Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, final round, at Silvis, Ill.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, final round, at Sylvania, Ohio

NBC — American Century Celebrity Championship, final round, at Lake Tahoe, Nev.

4 p.m.

FS1 — USGA, U.S. Senior Women's Open, final round, at Wheaton, Ill.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, final round, at Highland Park, Ill.

7 p.m.

GOLF — Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, final round, at Farmington, Utah

LACROSSE

Noon

ESPN2 — FIL World Championships, United States vs. Canada, at Netanya, Israel

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland

4 p.m.

MLB — All-Star Futures Game, at Washington

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League, Playoffs, quarterfinal, Detroit-Chicago winner vs. L.A. Lakers, at Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League, Playoffs, quarterfinal, Cleveland-Houston winner vs. Toronto-Charlotte winner, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League, Playoffs, quarterfinal, Miami-Boston winner vs. Portland, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League, Playoffs, quarterfinal, Philadelphia-Milwaukee winner vs. Memphis-Utah winner, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup, final, France vs. Croatia, at Moscow

2 p.m.

FOX — MLS, Seattle at Atlanta United

6 p.m.

ESPN — MLS, Portland at Los Angeles FC

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — USA Softball International Cup, championship game, at Irvine, Calif.

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — Wimbledon Championships, men's final, at London

3 p.m.

ABC — Wimbledon Championships, men's final, at London (same-day tape)

TRACK & FIELD

6 p.m.

NBCSN — IAFF, World Cup, Day 2, at London

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBA — Chicago at New York

5 p.m.

NBA — Phoenix at Indiana

7 p.m.

NBA — Connecticut at Minnesota

