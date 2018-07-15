BC-TV SportsWatch,0123

Sports on TV

The Associated Press

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 16

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2018 Home Run Derby, at Washington

ESPNEWS — 2018 Home Run Derby, Statcast edition, at Washington

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League, Playoffs, semifinal, Detroit-L.A. Lakers winner vs. Cleveland-Toronto winner, at Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League, Playoffs, semifinal, Boston-Portland winner vs. Milwaukee-Memphis winner, at Las Vegas

SPECIALS

12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — 2018 World Series of Poker, Big One for One Drop, at Las Vegas

