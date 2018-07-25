BC-TV SportsWatch,0322
Sports on TV
The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 26
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, Team DRC vs. Ram Nation (VCU Alumni), at Atlanta
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, Louisiana United vs. Overseas Elite, at Atlanta
CYCLING
8 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 18, from Trie-sur-Baise to Pau, France
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, first round, at Hamburg, Germany
7 a.m.
GOLF — British Senior Open, first round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, first round, at East Lothian, Scotland
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — British Senior Open, first round, at St. Andrews, Scotland
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, first round, at Oakville, Ontario
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, John Morrissey Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLB — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
MLB — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)
7:30 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta OR Washington at Miami
10:30 p.m.
MLB — Milwaukee at San Francisco
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.
ESPNU — International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal, at Singapore
7 p.m.
FS1 — Women, 2018 Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Japan, at Kansas City, Kan.
8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS, New York City FC at Orlando City
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC
SWIMMING
11 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (same-day tape)