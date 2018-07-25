BC-TV SportsWatch,0322

Sports on TV

The Associated Press

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 26

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One, Hungarian Grand Prix, practice, at Budapest, Hungary

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, Team DRC vs. Ram Nation (VCU Alumni), at Atlanta

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Basketball Tournament, Super 16, South region, Louisiana United vs. Overseas Elite, at Atlanta

CYCLING

8 a.m.

NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 18, from Trie-sur-Baise to Pau, France

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, first round, at Hamburg, Germany

7 a.m.

GOLF — British Senior Open, first round, at St. Andrews, Scotland

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, first round, at East Lothian, Scotland

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — British Senior Open, first round, at St. Andrews, Scotland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, first round, at Oakville, Ontario

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live, John Morrissey Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLB — Arizona at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m.

MLB — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

7:30 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta OR Washington at Miami

10:30 p.m.

MLB — Milwaukee at San Francisco

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.

ESPNU — International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal, at Singapore

7 p.m.

FS1 — Women, 2018 Tournament of Nations, United States vs. Japan, at Kansas City, Kan.

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS, New York City FC at Orlando City

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC

SWIMMING

11 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. National Championships, at Irvine, Calif. (same-day tape)