(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Feb. 27

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn State

7 p.m.

CBSSN — DePaul at Georgetown

ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Virginia

ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

SEC — Tennessee at Ole Miss

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Purdue

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Cincinnati at SMU

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

ESPNU — Auburn at Georgia

FS1 — Marquette at Villanova

SEC — Florida at Vanderbilt

11 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada

GOLF

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: HSBC Women's World Championship, first round, Singapore

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Oman Open, first round, Oman

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Boston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Tampa Bay at NY Rangers

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Chicago at Anaheim

SKIING

1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — FIS World Nordic Championships: cross-country men's 15km, Austria (taped)

2 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — FIS World Nordic Championships: women's normal hill ski jumping final, Austira (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea vs. Tottenham

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — SheBelievesCup: U.S. vs. Japan, Chester, Pa. ---

