BC-TV SportsWatch,0244
Sports on TV
The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Feb. 27
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn State
7 p.m.
CBSSN — DePaul at Georgetown
ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Virginia
ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
SEC — Tennessee at Ole Miss
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Purdue
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Cincinnati at SMU
ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
ESPNU — Auburn at Georgia
FS1 — Marquette at Villanova
SEC — Florida at Vanderbilt
11 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada
GOLF
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: HSBC Women's World Championship, first round, Singapore
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Oman Open, first round, Oman
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Portland at Boston
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Tampa Bay at NY Rangers
10 p.m.
NBCSN — Chicago at Anaheim
SKIING
1 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — FIS World Nordic Championships: cross-country men's 15km, Austria (taped)
2 a.m. (Thursday)
NBCSN — FIS World Nordic Championships: women's normal hill ski jumping final, Austira (taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea vs. Tottenham
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — SheBelievesCup: U.S. vs. Japan, Chester, Pa. ---