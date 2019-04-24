NOTICE PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Centre Street Storage, LLC (the "Applicant") has filed an Application with the Somers Point Zoning Board of Adjustment seeking preliminary and final site plan approval to construct two contractor warehouse buildings at property commonly known as 819 Centre Street in Somers Point, New Jersey, a/k/a Lots 5 and 6.02 in Block 1715 of the Somers Point Tax Map and a portion of Lot 11 in Block 1716 of the Somers Point Tax Map. The Application further includes the following variances and/or waivers: 1. a use variance for a warehouse use in the HC-1 Zoning District; 2. front yard setback of 15' rather than the required 50'; 3. side yard setbacks of 5' and 9' rather than the required 30'; 4. rear yard setbacks of 10.9' and 14.4' rather than the required 30'; 5. building coverage of 41.82% rather than the maximum of 30%; 6. parking of 22 spaces rather than the required 54 spaces; 7. absence of a loading area; and 8. such other variances and/or waivers as reasonably found necessary by the Somers Point Zoning Board of Adjustment. A hearing on the Application will be conducted by the Somers Point Zoning Board of Adjustment on the 13th day of May, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Somers Point City Hall located at 1 West New Jersey Avenue, Somers Point, New Jersey. Interested parties may appear at the hearing in person or through an agent or attorney and can be heard on the Application. A copy of the Application and all supporting documents are on file with the office of the Somers Point Zoning Board of Adjustment at 741 Shore Road, Somers Point, New Jersey and are available for inspection during normal business hours. GEMMEL, TODD & MERENICH, P.A. By: /s/ Charles Gemmel Charles Gemmel, Esquire Attorneys for Centre Street Storage, LLC Printer Fee: $30.24 #0000112368 Pub Date: April 12, 2019
