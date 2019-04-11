When you finish reading this, authorities nationwide will receive child abuse reports more than 30 times. By the end of today, the number of reported child abuse cases will swell past 9,000. Four of those children will die at the hands of their abuser. All in a single day.
When we take stock of these sobering statistics it is easy to be overwhelmed and to ask, “What can I possibly do to make a difference?”
In fact, one person can play a pivotal role in preventing child abuse and neglect by simply becoming a community advocate for causes supporting vulnerable children and families. By offering pro-bono support, donating, becoming a mentor, or volunteering with organizations that help children and families, like Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children, you will make a lifelong difference for a child in need.
CASA volunteers stand up, speak out and advocate for abused and neglected children who are now living in foster care. CASA volunteers are people just like you – office workers, business owners, educators, professionals, and retirees who are simply willing to help a child through a difficult experience. CASA volunteers give children a voice in an overburdened child welfare system and can help break the cycle of abuse and neglect by spending time with each child, developing a relationship with them and making recommendations to the family courts regarding the overall physical, educational and psychological well being of each child. Helping each child back into a safe, permanent home as quickly as possible, is the primary goal.
Along with child welfare professionals at the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the family courts, and regional social service agencies, the CASA volunteer is one of many in our community who work together to better the lives of children and help families overcome life’s obstacles. These partnerships form an essential network that help ensure the success of each foster youth that CASA serves.
Children with a CASA volunteer are half as likely to re-enter the foster care system, and have improved educational achievement - making a profound difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of abused and neglected children across the country and nearly 700 children right here in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. Nevertheless, the number of children in foster care is greater than the number of CASA volunteers, leaving many children without an advocate to fight for their rights.
In order to create change for children in our community, everyone must see himself or herself as a child advocate. Start by keeping the confidential child abuse hotline number nearby, 1-800-NJ Abuse. Second, donate to or volunteer for an agency that mentors or assists vulnerable children. Third, educate yourself — and others — about the devastating toll that abuse and neglect take on children and our society as a whole. Lastly, consider becoming a CASA volunteer, where your positive actions and voice will help calm the most traumatic time in a child’s life.
If abused and neglected children do not get the proper support, they are more likely to drop out of school, end up homeless, and become involved in crime and drugs. Advocacy efforts will not only help end child abuse, it will improve the communities where we live, work and play.
When we work together to protect vulnerable children, we will literally saves lives.
We all have a role to play. What will yours be?
The next CASA training session begins in May. Email Debbie@AtlanticCapeCASA.org or call (609) 601-7800 to inquire about joining the May training. Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children’s mission to speak on behalf of abused and neglected children is central to fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation to protect a child’s right to be safe, treated with respect and to help them reach their fullest potential. For more information about CASA, visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.