Kauffman Charges

Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G Tyner announced in a press conference, eight individuals have been charged in connection to the murder of April Kauffman, as well as charger of conspiracy and racketeering. Tuesday Jan 9, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

In 2012, veterans advocate and radio personality April Kauffman was murdered in her Linwood home. The case went unsolved for 5 ½ years before Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner charged Dr. James Kauffman, her ex-husband, and seven others in her death. On Jan. 26, 2018 James Kauffman was found hanged inside a Hudson County jail cell. The year ended with Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, a sign maker and retired chapter president of the Pagans outlaw motorcycle club from Upper Township, being sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison for the murder of April Kauffman, conspiracy to murder James Kauffman and four charges related to running an illegal opioid ring out of James Kauffman’s Egg Harbor Township medical practice.

