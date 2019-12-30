Lower Cape May (2-2) had a chance to tie the score of this George Holden Memorial title game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic, but made just 1 of 2 foul shots with one second left.

Archie Lawler led Lower with 11 points.

Lower Cape May 5 5 2 12 – 24

Archmere 3 5 5 12 – 25

LCM – Bencivengo 1, Bey 4, Lawler 11, Pierce 5, Whitesell 3

AM – Albero 6, Berman 3, DoGregorio 4, Carney 3, Conaty 2, C. Albero 1

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

