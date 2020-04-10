A lot of us want to go for a hike right now to relieve stress, but it’s adding a lot of stress to our trails.
As part of efforts to clamp down on the spread of the virus, Gov. Phil Murphy closed all state forests and state and county parks, making it harder for folks to get outside and exercise while practicing social distancing.
But it’s not just New Jersey. In Pennsylvania, some federal parks (Valley Forge, Delaware Water Gap) are closed, though state parks and state game lands remain open.
In Delaware, officials are looking at limiting state park access beginning April 10 on a “case by case” basis. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said it will limit vehicle access to prevent crowding and allow for safe social distancing.
So what should we do when we want to get outside? Here’s what you need to know.
In hard-hit New Jersey, it’s still possible to find a trail or a beach or a nature preserve that is open to the public, but officials say you shouldn’t really go. These sites are becoming increasingly crowded, and the bottlenecks run counter to public health goals that park closings are meant to achieve.
In Jersey, It may be time for the idea of taking a nature hike to take a hike.
“We don’t love the idea of closing our parks, but we find it extremely necessary,” said Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen. He said social distancing in public spaces is a problem and priority, not just locally.
If we all congregate in the few remaining natural places, it’s “counterproductive,” Keashan said, and could undermine efforts to close forests and parks, which are designed to help keep us all safe.
“As the days have gotten nicer and the stay-at-home period endures, we have been increasingly concerned to see the behavior of some visitors to our state parks and wildlife areas, with full parking lots and increasingly crowded trails,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin.
The best idea, he said, is to walk, hike and exercise in your own neighborhood.
And if you’re in a state where some parks are still open, don’t travel far. The Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission recommends people use state parks within 15 miles of their home, so as to mitigate the potential spread of the virus.
Delaware officials advise that you limit your time in parks, and visit during off peak hours. Out-of-state visitors are subject to 14-day quarantine. The polices will be enforced by Natural Resources Police.
On April 2, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and AT clubs requested that the federal government consider closing the trail to hiking. The trail — which, in Pennsylvania, crosses the Northeast Extension of the turnpike along a ridge in northern Lehigh and Northampton counties — is already closed in some areas because of state and federal restrictions. The Conservancy requests that you stay off the trail, no matter what local regulations advise, because crowds have made hiking dangerous in many places.
“These same crowds accessing the A.T. may not know how a simple half-day hike can spread COVID-19. While hiking, they may have eaten lunch at a picnic table, taken a break in a shelter, used a privy, or shared a map or food with someone unknowingly infected with COVID-19 and carried this highly contagious virus back to their communities at the end of the day,” said Sandra Marra president of the Conservancy, on the organization’s website.
“They may not have realized that ATC staff and Trail volunteers have been recalled from the A.T. and cannot maintain the footpath, trailheads, shelters and privies that may be heavily (or permanently) impacted by increased visitor use. And, they may not be aware of the rural communities adjacent to the Trail that may not have the healthcare resources to help a sick hiker or volunteer or manage a COVID-19 outbreak should a hiker transport the virus in from the Trail,” said Marra.
In the Philadelphia area, sites like the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge remain a viable outdoor option, but you should take precautions, said Mica Denise McCullough of the Center for Aquatic Sciences at Adventure Aquarium, a group that organizes local outdoor events through its mission promote the understanding and protection of aquatic life and habitats.
“Due to the great human desire to get outside these days, some trail areas are filing up quickly; we recommend going in the morning or evening, but avoiding the mid-afternoon ‘rush hour.’ Hitting the trails during quieter, less crowded times also increases your chances of seeing wildlife, such as foxes and birds in Tacony Creek Park, or many types of waterfowl and migratory birds at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge,” McCullough said via email.
Most Nature Conservancy and Natural Lands Trust properties remain open for hiking, but there are exceptions. The Stoneleigh Gardens are closed to protect staffers, and websites advise visitors to seek another site if a parking lot is crowded.
Philadelphia-area parks remain open, but they’re overcrowded, as so many people have been eager to find something to do. Wissahickon Valley Park has been inundated with hikers, causing problems for property and staff.
