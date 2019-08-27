Welcome aboard
The high school football season starts Friday.
It will be my 27th season covering high school football for The Press of Atlantic City.
I'm also 54-years-old.
That means I've spent half my life on the football fields of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
That's a fact that simultaneously thrills me and scares me!
I enjoy how football starts in the heat of the last days of summer and ends in the cold of December.
I love the rhythm of a football week. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are a chance to look back and begin to look ahead. Wednesday and Thursday are a time to dig deep into that week's games. Friday and Saturday are game days.
It's that rhythm that we will follow with this twice a week newsletter. The newsletter will appear in your in box on Tuesdays and Fridays.
We're happy to answer questions this year. I can be reached on twitter @acpressmcgarry or via email at mmcgarry@pressofac.com.
What's next
One of my favorite sayings is "it gets late early in high school football."
I know these opening games will be played on Aug. 30 and 31, but they will help define a team's season and determine playoff spots.
For example, Cedar Creek qualified for the South Jersey Group II playoffs last season in large because it beat Willingboro 20-14 in overtime on Aug. 31. Those teams will meet again 3 p.m. Friday at Cedar Creek on Friday.
The other great thing about this weekend is the staggered starting times.
Here's Friday's Press-area schedule:
3 p.m. — Willingboro at Cedar Creek
5 p.m. — Mount St. Joseph of Maryland at Holy Spirit
7 p.m. — Salem at Pleasantville
The different times allow fans to see parts of all three games.
Let me plan your Friday: Start the day at Cedar Creek. When that game is over, travel east on Route 30 to Absecon to Holy Spirit. The distance between the school is 13.4 miles, so you should be able to arrive by 6 p.m. to catch the second half. After the second game, it's just 1.4 miles south on New Road to Pleasantville to watch the second half of the Salem and the Greyhounds. Dinner is obviously a hot dog or two at a school snack stand along the way.
Ready to Rumble
The Rumble on the Raritan begins Saturday at Rutgers University with three games. Two Press-area teams are involved.
St. Joseph plays Highland Regional at 2 p.m., while Millville meets St. Peter's Prep at 8 p.m. Seton Hall Prep plays Archbishop Carroll of PA. at 5 p.m. Saturday.
More games will be played at Rutgers on Sept. 6-7.
This is a great idea because it again give fans a chance to see multiple teams. These showcase events are big in high school basketball and are starting to catch on in high school baseball with events like the Coaches vs. Cancer at Mainland.
Incoming West Jersey Football League president Derryk Sellers talked of having an early-season showcase event matching South Jersey teams against their North Jersey counterparts at a Shore location.
Atlantic City and Ocean City with their artificial grass fields would be natural locations for an event like this.
The more showcase events that feature non-traditional matchups the better it is for New Jersey high school football. Showcase events would make it easier for fans to see multiple teams and raise the profile of the start of the season even more than it already is.