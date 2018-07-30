AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

CRABILL — To Rachel and William Crabill, of Galloway Township, a daughter, July 9.

WILSON — To Gia and Johnathon Wilson, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 9.

GROELING — To Stacie Groeling, of Manahawkin, a son, July 9.

CARRASQUILLO-VALENCIA-PALADINO — To Bethany Carrasquillo-Valencia and Frank Paladino, of Galloway Township, a son, July 10.

EPSTEIN-WILSON — To Samantha Epstein and Reid Wilson, of Galloway Township, a son, July 10.

CURRY-JONES — To Rashawna Curry and Terrence Jones, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 11.

SIKORYAK — To Kristen and Joshua Sikoryak, of Little Egg Harbor Township, twins — two daughters, July 11.

TRIBOLETTI — To Lindsay and Matthew Triboletti, of Hammonton, a son, July 11.

WARREN — To Laura and Edward Warren, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 11.

AKTER-UDDIN — To Sabina Akter and MD Uddin, of Atlantic City, a son, July 12.

FORSLUND-EINWECHTER — To Jessica Forslund and Michael Einwechter, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 12.

CREAMER-SUMMERS — To Alaura Creamer and Thomas Summers, of Hammonton, a daughter, July 13.

DAVIS-SHANNON — To Lia Davis and Lindsey Shannon III, of Atlantic City, a son, July 13.

RODRIGUEZ-BALMACEDA — To Adriana Rodriguez and Cesar Balmaceda, of Atlantic City, a son, July 14.

GONZALEZ-LOEFFLER — To Lianne Gonzalez and Chase Loeffler, of Hammonton, a son, July 16.

SPENCE — To Anna and Abraham Spence, of Margate, a son, July 16.

POTTS-YOUNG — To Takeya Potts and Levi Young, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 16.

ARDHAN-HADZOVIC — To Lalitta Ardhan and Suad Hadzovic, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 17.

BROWN-DE LA GARZA — To Britney Brown and Nicholas De La Garza, of Margate, a daughter, July 17.

WHITE — To Emily and Richard White, of Galloway Township, a son, July 17.

CARTY — To Amanda and Shane Carty, of Galloway Township, a daughter, July 18.

BISHOP-WHITE-TERRY — To Al-Janae Bishop-White and Jerald Terry, of Atlantic City, a son, July 19.

MANLEY-LOUGHNEY — To Sa’Dayah Manley and John Loughney, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 19.

SNYDER — To Laura and Scott Snyder, of Marmora, a son, July 19.

THIES — To Tiffany and Nicholas Thies, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 19.

SANTIAGO-SEDA — To Samantha Santiago and Marcus Seda, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 20.

WALSH-FANTUZZO — To Jessica Walsh and Charles Fantuzzo, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 20.

GONZALEZ-PEREZ — To Reyna Gonzalez and Santos Perez, of Hammonton, a son, July 21.

HAND — To Leah and Stephen Hand, of Galloway Township, a son, July 21.

LEVENSKI-CATALANO — To Alysha Levenski and Nicholas Catalano, of Somers Point, a son, July 21.

NAZ-SHAH — To Khadeeja Naz and Islam Shah, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 21.

Cape Regional Medical Center

MIKHAEIL-SALEEB — To Mariam Mikhaeil and Nady Saleeb, of Wildwood, a son, June 10.

BRADLEY-McCABE — To Kerilyn Bradley and Daniel McCabe Jr., of Cape May, a son, July 16.

CARDACI-BADER — To Mya Cardaci and Shawn Bader Jr., of Woodbine, a daughter, July 18.

BOYES — To Kirstyn Chapis Boyes and Matthew Boyes, of Villas, a son, July 22.

REITZ-FELICIANO — To Brittany Reitz and Gabriel Feliciano, of Wildwood, a daughter, July 23.

Shore Medical Center

FORD-ROBERTS — To Anija Ford and Kahleem Roberts, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 2.

HALE — To Jennifer and John Hale III, of Northfield, a son, July 2.

RIEGER — To Catherine and William Rieger III, of Woodbury, a son, July 2.

YARBOROUGH — To Jenna and Anthony Yarborough, of Tuckerton, a son, July 3.

O’SHEA-FARRELL — To Heather O’Shea and Charles Farrell, of Upper Township, a daughter, July 4.

FELTWELL — To Shannon and Robert Feltwell, of Cape May Court House, a son, July 5.

WIERMAN — To Elissa and Samuel Wierman, of Avalon, a daughter, July 5.

HARRIS — To Marissa and Josiah Harris, of Ocean City, a son, July 6.

BURNER — To Meghan and Christopher Burner, of Cape May Court House, a son, July 7.

BARNARD-DAVOLI — To Jennifer Barnard and Anthony Davoli, of Absecon, a daughter, July 7.

ZIEGLER — To Amber Ziegler, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, July 8.

