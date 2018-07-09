Cape Regional Medical Center

TATE-CORLISS — To Sabrynna Tate and Robert Corliss Jr., of Wildwood, a son, June 28.

FIGUEROA — To Krista Faircloth and Christopher Figueroa, of Villas, a son, June 28.

THALASSINOS — To Nicole and Antonios Thalassinos, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 29.

GONZALEZ-SENTONGO — To Consuelo Gonzalez and John M. Sentongo, of Villas, a daughter, June 30.

STANTON-CARTY — To Michelle Stanton and Christian Carty, of Villas, a daughter, July 1.

CONRAD-DUNLEVY — To Kaitlyn Conrad and Thomas Dunlevy Jr., of Cape May, a daughter, July 3.

ALDINO-RAMIREZ — To Glenis Aldino Sosa and Saul Ramirez Ojeda, of Villas, a daughter, July 4.

Shore Medical Center

DURAN — To Kristina and Stephan Duran, of Galloway Township, a son, June 4.

REID — To Valencia Reid, of Absecon, a son, June 4.

VELEZ-CONCEPCION — To Jorimar Velez and David Concepcion, of Villas, a son, June 5.

WILSON — To Gina and Willie Wilson, of Cape May, a son, June 5.

ILIADIS-DOMINGUEZ — To Christina Iliadis and Ernest Dominguez, of Wildwood, a daughter, June 6.

OLSON — To Laura and Daniel Olson, of Cape May Court House, a son, June 6.

STREET-DORN — To Erika Street and Isiah Dorn, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 7.

MATAGIESE — To Melissa and David Matagiese, of Swainton, a daughter, June 7.

SZAMBELAK-MATTHEWS — To Kelly Szambelak and Wayne Matthews, of Ocean View, a daughter, June 7.

LUU-NGUYEN — To Trang T. Luu and Quoc Anh Nguyen, of Vietnam, a daughter, June 8.

DALUDDUNG — To Sinamar and Joseph Daluddung, of Mays Landing, a son, June 11.

ELBERSON — To Aimee and James Elberson, of Marmora, a son, June 12.

TAYLOR-HIGGINS — To Cheryl Taylor and Jay Higgins, of North Cape May, a son, June 14.

PERFETTI — To Gina and Peter Perfetti, of Linwood, a daughter, June 14.

EAMES-MAVROQUIN — To Rachel Eames and Antonio Mavroquin, of Cape May, a daughter, June 14.

HOLAK-GARCIA — To Jaime Holak and Alejandro Garcia, of Somers Point, a son, June 15.

HUENKE — To Elizabeth and Richard Huenke Jr., of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 15.

MORGAN-JONES-BELL — To Kaliya Morgan-Jones and Robert Bell, of Atlantic City, a son, June 16.

SHAH — To Ishwari and Vikram Shah, of Mays Landing, a son, June 17.

POLISTINA — To Danielle and Len Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 18.

BONILLA-MONTERO — To Noriam Bonilla and J. Luis Montero, of Galloway Township, a son, June 18.

SANCHEZ-ZAVALA — To Kimberly Sanchez and Jose Zavala, of Atlantic City, a son, June 18.

SMITH-CONWAY — To Haley Smith and Jonathon Conway, of Cape May Court House, a son, June 19.

