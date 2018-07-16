AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
GOMEZ-LANZ — To Monica Gomez and Rodrigo Lanz, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 25.
GIORDANO-LJOKA — To Tiffany Giordano and Jonathan Ljoka, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, June 25.
WRIGHT — To Erin Lindsay and Kyle Wright, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 25.
LITTLE-ITALIANO — To Alyssa Little and Joseph Italiano, of Mays Landing, a son, June 26.
RICHARDSON — To Monique Richardson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 26.
CROSBY — To Fantasia and Terik Crosby, of Galloway Township, a son, June 26.
TYSON-KELLY — To Sonaisa Tyson and Francis Kelly, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 26.
DAVENPORT-SANTIAGO-JIMENEZ — To Kennedy Davenport and Derek Santiago-Jimenez, of Vineland, a son, June 27.
BULL — To Nicole and David Bull, of Mays Landing, twins — a daughter and a son, June 27.
REESE — To Margorzata and Ryan Reese, of Absecon, a son, June 27.
SHAMS-RAHMAN — To Shagufta Shams and Shams Rahman, of Atlantic City, a son, June 27.
CARNEY — To Ashley and Christopher Carney, of Millville, a daughter, June 28.
DRUMMOND-WILLIAMS — To Melissah Drummond and Antoine Williams, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 28.
HAGOOD — To Paige and Aaron Hagood, of Mays Landing, a son, June 29.
HARVEY-McKENNEY — To Summer Harvey and Xavier McKenney, of Mays Landing, a son, June 29.
ROY-BANIK — To Konika Roy and Milton Banik, of Pleasantville, a daughter, June 29.
LEPPIN — To Heather and Rodger Leppin, of Galloway Township, a son, June 30.
Shore Medical Center
BIANCO — To Kristen and Robert Bianco, of Linwood, a daughter, June 20.
EVANS — To SaDeja and Joshua Evans, of Ocean City, a son, June 21.
MOORE-JONES — To Johnice Moore and Corey Jones, of Pleasantville, a son, June 21.
AKTAR-UDDIN — To Shamima Aktar and Shala Uddin, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 22.
HOLCOMB-GARCIA-REYES — To Maranda Holcomb and Heriberto Garcia-Reyes, of Cape May Court House, a son, June 22.
WILLIAMS — To Holly and Franklin Williams III, of Woodbine, a son, June 23.
MENNITI — To Victoria and Andrew Menniti, of Northfield, a son, June 23.
MIAH-SHINWARI — To Joni Miah and Ibrar Shinwari, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 23.
MUTKO — To Mindy and Mark Mutko, of Northfield, a daughter, June 23.
LLOYD-BEACHAUMP — To Roxanne Lloyd and Brian Beachaump Jr., of Petersburg, a son, June 24.
ROBINSON-RODRIGUEZ — To Jordan Robinson and Fabian Rafael Rodriguez, of Villas, a daughter, June 24.