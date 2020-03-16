AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

VINEYARD — To Stefanie and Joshua Vineyard, of Somers Point, a daughter, March 5.

CALVANO — To Lexa and Michael Calvano, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, March 5.

IBRAHIM-WARIYO — To Shashi Ibrahim and Adam Wariyo, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 6.

ORTIZ-OYOLA — To Ashley Ortiz and Jose Oyola, of Atlantic City, a son, March 6.

COLON-WEBB — To Davae’jah Colon and Hamid Webb, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 6.

TARANUM-RAHAMAN — To Taslema Taranum and Ahmed Rahaman, of Northfield, a daughter, March 7.

LICHTENBERGER-BLOH — To Jessica Lichtenberger and Daniel Bloh, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 7.

BOLLI — To Shelbey and Steven Bolli, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 9.

Shore Medical Center

ROSE — To Lisa Rose, of Woodbine, a son, Jan. 30.

McKENZIE — To Amiria McKenzie, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 4.

IACONELLI — To Lucy and Gregory Iaconelli, of Tuckahoe, a daughter, Feb. 5.

LEE — To Jamie and David Lee, of Linwood, a son, Feb. 5.

DEAN — To Kelly and Richard Dean Jr., of South Seaville, a son, Feb. 6.

MICHAEL — To Emily and Todd Michael, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 7.

RETTINO — To Danielle and Nicholas Rettino, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 7.

ROSA-SKINNER — To Mireya Rosa and Jeffrey Skinner, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 7.

CHOWDHURY-ALAM — To Farjan Ahmed Chowdhury and Shah Alam, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 9.

SALVESEN — To Laura and Leif Salvesen, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 9.

SOTO-TORRES — To Valentina Soto and Eric Torres, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 10.

BERESFORD — To Rana and Ocean Beresford, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 11.

SHERWOOD — To Jennifer and Barry Sherwood, of Rio Grande, a daughter, April 22.

HUANG — To Milrose and Tim Huang, of Northfield, a daughter, Feb. 13.

CAVANAUGH — To Tiffany and James Cavanaugh, of Villas, a daughter, Feb. 13.

NUNEZ-CRUZ — To Deanna Nunez and Brandon Cruz, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 13.

DUTTON-MARTIN — To Alissa Dutton and Norman Martin III, of Dennisville, a daughter, Feb. 14.

CAPUTO — To Jennifer and Joseph Caputo, of West Creek, a son, Feb. 14.

