AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
VINEYARD — To Stefanie and Joshua Vineyard, of Somers Point, a daughter, March 5.
CALVANO — To Lexa and Michael Calvano, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, March 5.
IBRAHIM-WARIYO — To Shashi Ibrahim and Adam Wariyo, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 6.
ORTIZ-OYOLA — To Ashley Ortiz and Jose Oyola, of Atlantic City, a son, March 6.
COLON-WEBB — To Davae’jah Colon and Hamid Webb, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 6.
TARANUM-RAHAMAN — To Taslema Taranum and Ahmed Rahaman, of Northfield, a daughter, March 7.
LICHTENBERGER-BLOH — To Jessica Lichtenberger and Daniel Bloh, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 7.
BOLLI — To Shelbey and Steven Bolli, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 9.
Shore Medical Center
ROSE — To Lisa Rose, of Woodbine, a son, Jan. 30.
McKENZIE — To Amiria McKenzie, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 4.
IACONELLI — To Lucy and Gregory Iaconelli, of Tuckahoe, a daughter, Feb. 5.
LEE — To Jamie and David Lee, of Linwood, a son, Feb. 5.
DEAN — To Kelly and Richard Dean Jr., of South Seaville, a son, Feb. 6.
MICHAEL — To Emily and Todd Michael, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 7.
RETTINO — To Danielle and Nicholas Rettino, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 7.
ROSA-SKINNER — To Mireya Rosa and Jeffrey Skinner, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 7.
CHOWDHURY-ALAM — To Farjan Ahmed Chowdhury and Shah Alam, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 9.
SALVESEN — To Laura and Leif Salvesen, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 9.
SOTO-TORRES — To Valentina Soto and Eric Torres, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 10.
BERESFORD — To Rana and Ocean Beresford, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 11.
SHERWOOD — To Jennifer and Barry Sherwood, of Rio Grande, a daughter, April 22.
HUANG — To Milrose and Tim Huang, of Northfield, a daughter, Feb. 13.
CAVANAUGH — To Tiffany and James Cavanaugh, of Villas, a daughter, Feb. 13.
NUNEZ-CRUZ — To Deanna Nunez and Brandon Cruz, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 13.
DUTTON-MARTIN — To Alissa Dutton and Norman Martin III, of Dennisville, a daughter, Feb. 14.
CAPUTO — To Jennifer and Joseph Caputo, of West Creek, a son, Feb. 14.
