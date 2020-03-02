AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

MEJIA-CASTRO-MONTES — To Dina Mejia-Castro and Ronis Montes, of Pleasantville, a son, Feb. 26.

Cape Regional Medical Center

LLOYD-OSORIO — To Sydney Lloyd and Manuel Osorio, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 10.

ZARIC-MORALES — To Nevena Zaric and Elias Zacualpa Morales, of Wildwood, a daughter, Feb. 14.

TRUSSELL-SKALA — To Triana Trussell and Louis Skala, of Ocean View, a daughter, Feb. 17.

AUGUSTINE — To Alexandra Haley and Mason Augustine, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 18.

MORALES — To Briana Jordan and Jose Morales, of Wildwood, a son, Feb. 19.

RAMSEY-MARABLE — To Sumiyah Ramsey and Jeremiah Marable, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 22.

MOORE — To Allison Hillegass and David Moore, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 24.

Load comments