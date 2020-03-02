AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
MEJIA-CASTRO-MONTES — To Dina Mejia-Castro and Ronis Montes, of Pleasantville, a son, Feb. 26.
Cape Regional Medical Center
LLOYD-OSORIO — To Sydney Lloyd and Manuel Osorio, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 10.
ZARIC-MORALES — To Nevena Zaric and Elias Zacualpa Morales, of Wildwood, a daughter, Feb. 14.
TRUSSELL-SKALA — To Triana Trussell and Louis Skala, of Ocean View, a daughter, Feb. 17.
AUGUSTINE — To Alexandra Haley and Mason Augustine, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 18.
MORALES — To Briana Jordan and Jose Morales, of Wildwood, a son, Feb. 19.
RAMSEY-MARABLE — To Sumiyah Ramsey and Jeremiah Marable, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 22.
MOORE — To Allison Hillegass and David Moore, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 24.
