Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are having a hard time finding a sweet basil plant. ShopRite always sold a big pot of more than a dozen plants for about $7. I keep asking and they keep saying they can’t get it, and it is not even on their list to order it. — Sharlene J., Egg Harbor Township
Dear Sharlene: This week, Lowe’s advertises 2.32-quart pot of sweet basil three for $10. I had trouble finding it also. I did buy it at Ronnie’s Garden Center on New Road in Northfield. Bob’s Garden had some, too.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: It seems very hard to find Ezekiel 4:9 cereal. Any chance you know where I can get it. — Barbara Rizzo, Avalon
Dear Barbara: You can purchase Food For Life Ezekiel 4:9 Organic Sprouted Grain cereal at Bonterra Market on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township for $7.99 per box.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for someone to clean my two white leather couches. I used to do it myself, but as I get older it is just too much work. I called a few places but they don’t do leather. — Nancy, Atlantic City
Dear Nancy: Stanley Steemer in Egg Harbor Township states on its website that it cleans leather furniture. I emailed you their link.
Reader Tips
• Terri DiOrio of Somers Point writes in to let Barbara Rainear of Ocean City know she may like a “Step Through Bike.” She also writes good luck finding any new bikes because most are made in China. She suggests a great bike rental place called 13th Street Bikes in Ocean City to help.
• Elaine from Cape May Court House offered Barbara Rainear her “like new” 24-inch Schwinn bike if someone can help her get it in her SUV. How nice are our readers!
• Jean Lamanteer wrote in to tell Barbara she has a Huffy Cruising bike in light green with the tags still on it. She states she paid $200 for it and will sell it for $100. I emailed you her information.
• Christyjy wrote in to let Barbara know Bill Gandy in Millville sells used bikes. His phone is 856-825-8423.
• Calista wrote in for Barbara that the Tuckahoe Bike Shop in Tuckahoe can help her with a 24-inch bike. Calista also states they have a rental place in Ocean City.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• San Giorgio pasta: $1
• Chock Full O’Nuts 23- to 30-ounce can: $4.99
• ChapStick: $1
• Dietz & Watson American Cheese: Buy one pound, get one free.
• Nabisco Ritz, Triscuit’s or Wheat Thins: $1.99
• Colgate toothpaste or toothbrush: $1
Aldi
• Cherries: $1.89 per pound
• Seedless watermelon: $3.99
• Pur Aqua 24-pack bottled water: $1.99
• Oreo ice cream cake: $11.99
• Intex Explorer 200 boat with oars: $14.99.
ShopRite
• Banana Boat or Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen: 33% off. Save an additional $2 on each with the two $2 coupons from Sunday’s Press.
• Energizer Max batteries: Half price. Save an additional $1 with the 75-cent coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• Porterhouse or T-Bone steak: $6.99 per pound
• Pint of grape tomatoes: 99 cents
• Hershey snack size candy: Half price
• Pint of blueberries: $2.19
Tips
• Half price Derek Heart dresses, regularly $19.99, on sale for $9.99 at Boscov’s.
• Get the big can of Maxwell House coffee for $4.99 at Walgreens.
• All Wrigley’s gum singles or Altoids smalls are two for $2 at CVS.
• Get a 16-inch stand-up oscillating fan for $22 at Family Dollar.
• Bayer Advanced 10-pound or Bayer Ready to Spray 32-ounce Complete insect killer is on sale for $8.97 at Lowe’s.
• Ace motor oil is on sale for $2.49 at Ace Hardware.
• Folgers 30.5-ounce coffee is $5.95 at Dollar General.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
