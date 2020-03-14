Send school-related closures, cancellations and postponements to newstips@pressofac.com.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic City School District is advising all staff and students to report Monday for a full-day "due to the rapidly evolving circumstances of the coronavirus."
Greater Egg Harbor Regional School district has canceled or postponed all field trips for the remainder of the year. All athletics and activities are suspended through March. All community use of schools is canceled. A half day on Friday, March 20 is planned for students with a noon dismissal as the staff prepares to transition to online instruction.
Mainland Regional, Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point school districts are closed until March 30.
SATs scheduled to be held at Buena Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School on Saturday have been canceled. Visit collegereadiness.collegeboard.org/sat/register/test-center-closings for rescheduling information.
The Atlantic County Institute of Technology has canceled all field trips and after-school events and ceremonies where a large audience is expected. In the event of the school closing, teachers have also been preparing lessons that will be delivered online utilizing school-issued Chromebooks, the Atlantic County Vocational School district announced Friday.
Egg Harbor Township High School has postponed its production of "Les Miserables" until May 1, 2 and 3. All after-school activities have been postponed for canceled.
Holy Spirit High School has canceled all sports and activities for the foreseeable future and has postponed its production of "Guys and Dolls."
Hammonton School District will hold a single session school day for all schools on Monday, March 16 to allow staff to finalize plans if an extended closure is necessary. Hammonton High School has postponed its musical "Shrek" until further notice. Hammonton High School has postponed its senior class trip to Florida until a too-be-determined date in May.
Galloway Township School District's sixth grade dance on March 20 is canceled.
Mainland Regional High School has postponed the spring musical, "Mama Mia," until April 30, with additional shows set for May 1 and May 2.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy is suspending all on-campus activities until March 30.
Pleasantville School District is postponing all planned field trips indefinitely.
Project Prom dress giveaway at Kensington Furniture in Northfield, scheduled for March 14, 15 and 16, is postponed.
Somers Point School District is limiting after-hours usage to school-sponsored activities only until further notice, effective immediately. This includes Coach Woody’s Saturday Basketball Camp. The district has postponed all night events until further notice, including the Junie B. Jones Jr. Play (projected for production in May), the Healthy Family Night at Dawes, the Talent Show at Jordan, and the Someone Special Dance for K-3rd sponsored by the Jordan Road Student Council.
St. Augustine Prep is suspending all on-campus activities until March 30.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Ocean City School District's Pi Day Run and Walk has been postponed.
Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large afterschool events until further notice.
Middle Township High School scrimmages are canceled through March 31.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Cumberland Regional High School's spring musical "The Little Mermaid" has been postponed.
Millville High School has postponed Millville's Got Talent until further notice.
Vineland High School's production of "James and the Giant Peach" has been postponed until further notice.
Upper Deerfield Township's Woodruff Middle School has canceled Career Day on March 27.
All Cumberland County schools have restricted out-of-state or out-of-country field trips at this time.
OCEAN COUNTY
Pinelands Regional High School will be closing school effectively immediately until March 27, the Pinelands Regional School District announced in a news release Saturday. The district will maintain communication with families though Blackboard, Facebook, Oncourse and district websites. Students will participate in distance learning activities prepared by the teachers. Bagged meals will be available for pick-up between 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. in the front foyer of the school. Board meetings will be held as scheduled. Board members will have the option to participate remotely, and the meetings will be streamed live to the public.
Stafford Township school buildings will be closed to all students starting Monday to March 30, the township school district announced Saturday. All students received a packet of learning materials to complete at home. If your child was absent or did not receive a packet, it will be available for pickup 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday at the McKinley Avenue Elementary School cafeteria side entrance. Meals will also be available for pickup 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the cafeteria side entrance for students who qualify for free or reduced meal services.
STOCKTON UNIVERSITY
Stockton University has extended its spring break until March 24. When students return, all classes will be held online and the campus will remain open. Stockton has canceled the following events:
- March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus
- March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City
- March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
- March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
- March 24: Cape Atlantic Regional College Fair
- March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
- March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
- April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
- April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
- All Spring Break athletic field trips
ROWAN UNIVERSITY
Rowan University has extended its spring until March 30. When classes resume, all in-person instruction will move online for the remainder of the semester.
- All NCAA activities have been canceled through the end of the semester, as have many intercollegiate programs nationally. Student-athletes will return from their spring break trips shortly.
- The University will remain open to accommodate students who choose to remain on campus and need dining and other resources or support for their educational needs.
- The medical schools’ coursework will transition to online platforms. Experiential learning and rotations will continue.
On-campus events are strongly discouraged. Everyone should make alternate plans for off-campus meetings and other events, participating online or using other remote means.
ATLANTIC CAPE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Atlantic Cape Community College has extended its spring break through March 30. All classes will be taught online when they resume.
- The college will remain open but there will be no face-to-face classes.
- Students who want to utilize support services such as advising or tutoring in the libraries at all three campuses will be able to do so.
- Students will have access to the library at the Mays Landing, Atlantic City and Cape May County campuses. The libraries are available to students only, with proper student identification.
- NJCAA, Region XIX has canceled Spring sports, thus there are no team sports this Spring season.
- The game rooms are closed until further notice.
- Events will be reviewed on a case by case basis to determine whether or not they should be canceled.
ROWAN COLLEGE OF SOUTH JERSEY - CUMBERLAND CAMPUS
After spring break on March 28, Rowan College of South Jersey will transition all face-to-face and hybrid courses to online for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester for the safety of our campus community.
- For courses that meet online only, they will continue to meet as scheduled through the additional spring break week, March 23–27.
- The College will remain open for all services including tutoring and advisement, however, the College is already scheduled to be closed on Thursday, March 19 as well as Friday, March 20.
- Students are welcome to come to the college to use resources such as computers, printers and Wi-Fi in our Open Computer Labs and Libraries.
- The Radio, Television & Film (RTF) and Computer Graphic Arts (CGA) labs will remain accessible as Open Computer labs for students enrolled in CGA and RTF courses.
More information is available at www.rcsj.edu/coronavirus
OCEAN COUNTY COLLEGE
Beginning March 16 and continuing through March 29, Ocean County College will move to virtual instruction and primarily remote business practices. The college will continue to be open during this time. Students are on spring break from March 16 through March 22. All face-to-face classes are canceled the following week from March 23 through March 29 and will instead move to online instruction. Some face-to-face classes cannot easily be moved to an online format. Alternate arrangements will be provided by instructors for those classes.
- All online classes will continue as usual following spring break.
- The OCC Library will be closed but remote access continues to be available.
- Continuing education classes are postponed or may continue by way of distance learning. All continuing education students should contact their instructor for specific details regarding CPE meeting times.
- All events scheduled to take place from March 14 through March 29 will be canceled or rescheduled, including theater productions, planetarium shows, outside rentals, employee meetings, student events, and trustee meetings.
- Canteen Food Service will be closed.
The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts has canceled or rescheduled the following events:
- OCC Repertory Theatre Company’s performances of Lovers on Saturday and Sunday have been canceled.
- Artrageous, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19 has been postponed to Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.
- Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon featuring Lucia Jackson, originally scheduled for March 22 has been canceled.
- Both performances of Assisted Living: The Musical scheduled for March 28 have been rescheduled for the same times (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) on June 27.
- The Congregation B'Nai Israel presents The Maccabeats event scheduled for March 29 has been canceled.
- National Geographic Live – Capturing the Impossible originally scheduled for April 2 has been rescheduled for Sept. 24 at the same time.
- The Amazing Max originally scheduled for April 4 has been rescheduled for May 25 at 7 p.m.
Gov. Murphy recommends canceling all events of 250 or more people
Governor Phil Murphy Thursday recommended that all events of 250 or more people in New Jersey — including concerts, parades and sporting events — be cancelled to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 cases.
For all events still being held, Murphy said, state officials encourage attendees to practice common sense hygiene, like washing hands routinely. They also suggest that people who do not feel well stay home, and that everyone try to maintain a six-foot distance from others.
“Our frontline efforts right now must be to aggressively mitigate the potential for exposure and further spread. We are taking this step because social distancing works," Murphy said in the statement. "It is our best chance to ‘flatten the curve’ and mitigate the chance of rapid spread, so we can respond to this public health emergency in an even more focused manner.”
Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced this afternoon that the Parade, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., has been cancelled.
'Guys and Dolls' at Holy Spirit High School
Due to rising concerns around COVID-19, Holy Spirit has decided to cancel/postpone a dress rehearsal scheduled for Sunday.
The school will update if it reschedules the event.
Somers Point non-school-related activities
Somers Point School District is limiting after-hours usage to school-sponsored activities only until further notice, effective immediately. This includes Coach Woody’s Saturday Basketball Camp.
Margaret Mace School afterschool activities
Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large afterschool events until further notice. This includes Thursday's volleyball game against St. Mary's of Vineland.
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will—— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
Air Force Band Concert in Ocean City
The current tour of the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, including a free show that had been scheduled for March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier, has been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule the performance at a later date.
Lines on the Pines
The event was scheduled for Sunday at Stockton University.
Reception for HERstory exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The reception for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ exhibit, entitled Talking About HERstory, which focuses on dozens of African American South Jersey women, has been postponed from Friday to 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
United States Air Force Heritage Brass Concert postponed
The free concert of the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of American Band, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Landis Theater in Vineland, has been postponed. They will reschedule all of the band's New Jersey concert dates, and further information will be forthcoming when that happens.
New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships
The New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships scheduled to be played in the Wildwoods March 28-29 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Cage Fury Fighting Championships at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
🚨 CFFC 82 POSTPONED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/odKCEg3Yhf— Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) (@CFFCMMA) March 12, 2020
Sea Isle City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is postponed
SEA ISLE CITY - The Shriner's Hospital benefit that was scheduled to take place on Friday at KIX-McNutley's on 63 Street has been postponed until April 17.
Sea Isle City's 2020 Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until April 18.
Additional information about events taking place in Sea Isle City has been placed at visitsicnj.com
St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled in North Wildwood
NORTH WILDWOOD - The St. Patrick's Day celebration and parade, which was supposed to start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at City Hall, has been canceled. Participants were to include VFW Color Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, Irish Pipe Brigade, Emerald Society and Miss North Wildwood.
Fresh Start Church moves gathering from in-person to online
Fresh Start Church has moved all face-to-face gatherings online over concerns for the spread of COVID-19. Volunteer teams will not be meeting. Instead, they encouraged those who would attend to watch one of the four online gatherings they have planned for Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Atlantic City Free Public Library programs
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Atlantic City Free Public Library has canceled all of its programs and classes through mid-April.
“Our top priority is the safety of our public and staff,” Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said. “We’ll revisit the situation in a month and consult with local officials to see when it’s safe to resume our usual schedule.”
Follow the library on social media or visit acfpl.org for updates.
Cape May Point Planning Board meeting postponed
The Cape May Point Planning Board meeting scheduled for March 18 has been postponed, according to a news release from the board. The next regularly scheduled meeting is April 15.
Cape May police cancel comedy night
The Cape May Police Department have canceled comedy night.
98 Degrees show in Atlantic City postponed
The 98 Degrees show scheduled for April 18 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino has been postponed to July 11.
Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo has been postponed
The Wildwoods Convention Center and the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce has postponed The Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo scheduled for this Sunday, March 15, to a date TBD.
Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting canceled
The Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for April 8.
Avalon Library and History Center cancel programming
The Avalon Free Public Library and History Center has canceled all programming through April 10, according to a news release from the library. However, the library will remain open from patrons with normal hours of operation.
For updates, visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Mission Point Church
Mission Point Church in Somers Point sent an email to parishioners Friday evening saying Sunday services on March 15 and March 22 have been canceled. The church also will not hold its junior and senior high youth group meetings on March 15 and 19. Also, its Mothers of Preschoolers ministry will not meet on March 17. For more information, go to the church's website at mymissionpoint.com.
South Jersey Jazz Society cancels performances
The South Jersey Jazz Society announced Friday that it was suspending all performances until mid-April.
Cape May MAC cancels two programs
In an abundance of caution for our attendees, The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) announces cancellation of two public programs:
Wednesday, March 18 at noon
Lunch & Learn: Wonderful Women of World War II, with Rich Chiemingo
Heroes overseas and on the home front, the women of World War II: who they were, what they accomplished and why they should be remembered. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.
Wednesday, March 25 at noon
Lunch & Learn: Fabulous First Ladies (Part II), with Mary Stewart
The second half of MAC’s popular Fabulous First Ladies series. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore
The board of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore in Galloway Township decided Thursday to suspend all activities at its UU Center for four weeks, and longer if warranted. Worship will still happen online, as will twice weekly pastoral chat sessions which will be broadcast on ZOOM.
Absecon Little League
The Absecon Athletic & Social Club and Absecon Little League have suspended all practices and games effective immediately, the city says.
Ocean City PTA's A Night in Monte Carlo
Given the recent recommendations of the Cape May County Health Department, a decision has been made to postpone the Night in Monte Carlo casino event scheduled for March 21 at the Sea Isle City Yacht Club. A new date will be set.
