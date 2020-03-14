OC basketball

Ocean City vs West Tech girls basketball playoff game for the NJSIAA Group Tournament, Semifinal Round, Group 3 at West Deptford High School Thursday March 12, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns the game will be held under the governor’s mandate with ONLY teams and essential staff – but NO fans. In addition to the action on the court, please get shots showing the empty gymnasium. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

Send school-related closures, cancellations and postponements to newstips@pressofac.com.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City School District is advising all staff and students to report Monday for a full-day "due to the rapidly evolving circumstances of the coronavirus."

Greater Egg Harbor Regional School district has canceled or postponed all field trips for the remainder of the year. All athletics and activities are suspended through March. All community use of schools is canceled. A half day on Friday, March 20 is planned for students with a noon dismissal as the staff prepares to transition to online instruction.

Mainland Regional, Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point school districts are closed until March 30.

SATs scheduled to be held at Buena Regional High School and Egg Harbor Township High School on Saturday have been canceled. Visit collegereadiness.collegeboard.org/sat/register/test-center-closings for rescheduling information.

The Atlantic County Institute of Technology has canceled all field trips and after-school events and ceremonies where a large audience is expected. In the event of the school closing, teachers have also been preparing lessons that will be delivered online utilizing school-issued Chromebooks, the Atlantic County Vocational School district announced Friday.

Egg Harbor Township High School has postponed its production of "Les Miserables" until May 1, 2 and 3. All after-school activities have been postponed for canceled.

Holy Spirit High School has canceled all sports and activities for the foreseeable future and has postponed its production of "Guys and Dolls."

Hammonton School District will hold a single session school day for all schools on Monday, March 16 to allow staff to finalize plans if an extended closure is necessary. Hammonton High School has postponed its musical "Shrek" until further notice. Hammonton High School has postponed its senior class trip to Florida until a too-be-determined date in May.

Galloway Township School District's sixth grade dance on March 20 is canceled.

Mainland Regional High School has postponed the spring musical, "Mama Mia," until April 30, with additional shows set for May 1 and May 2.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy is suspending all on-campus activities until March 30.

Pleasantville School District is postponing all planned field trips indefinitely.

Project Prom dress giveaway at Kensington Furniture in Northfield, scheduled for March 14, 15 and 16, is postponed.

Somers Point School District is limiting after-hours usage to school-sponsored activities only until further notice, effective immediately. This includes Coach Woody’s Saturday Basketball Camp. The district has postponed all night events until further notice, including the Junie B. Jones Jr. Play (projected for production in May), the Healthy Family Night at Dawes, the Talent Show at Jordan, and the Someone Special Dance for K-3rd sponsored by the Jordan Road Student Council.

St. Augustine Prep is suspending all on-campus activities until March 30.

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Ocean City School District's Pi Day Run and Walk has been postponed.

Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large afterschool events until further notice.

Middle Township High School scrimmages are canceled through March 31.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Cumberland Regional High School's spring musical "The Little Mermaid" has been postponed.

Millville High School has postponed Millville's Got Talent until further notice.

Vineland High School's production of "James and the Giant Peach" has been postponed until further notice.

Upper Deerfield Township's Woodruff Middle School has canceled Career Day on March 27.

All Cumberland County schools have restricted out-of-state or out-of-country field trips at this time.

OCEAN COUNTY

Pinelands Regional High School will be closing school effectively immediately until March 27, the Pinelands Regional School District announced in a news release Saturday. The district will maintain communication with families though Blackboard, Facebook, Oncourse and district websites. Students will participate in distance learning activities prepared by the teachers. Bagged meals will be available for pick-up between 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. in the front foyer of the school. Board meetings will be held as scheduled. Board members will have the option to participate remotely, and the meetings will be streamed live to the public.

Stafford Township school buildings will be closed to all students starting Monday to March 30, the township school district announced Saturday. All students received a packet of learning materials to complete at home. If your child was absent or did not receive a packet, it will be available for pickup 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday at the McKinley Avenue Elementary School cafeteria side entrance. Meals will also be available for pickup 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the cafeteria side entrance for students who qualify for free or reduced meal services.

STOCKTON UNIVERSITY

Stockton University has extended its spring break until March 24. When students return, all classes will be held online and the campus will remain open. Stockton has canceled the following events:

  • March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus
  • March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City
  • March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
  • March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
  • March 24: Cape Atlantic Regional College Fair
  • March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
  • March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
  • April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
  • April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
  • All Spring Break athletic field trips

ROWAN UNIVERSITY

Rowan University has extended its spring until March 30. When classes resume, all in-person instruction will move online for the remainder of the semester. 

  • All NCAA activities have been canceled through the end of the semester, as have many intercollegiate programs nationally. Student-athletes will return from their spring break trips shortly.
  • The University will remain open to accommodate students who choose to remain on campus and need dining and other resources or support for their educational needs.
  • The medical schools’ coursework will transition to online platforms. Experiential learning and rotations will continue.

On-campus events are strongly discouraged. Everyone should make alternate plans for off-campus meetings and other events, participating online or using other remote means.

ATLANTIC CAPE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Atlantic Cape Community College has extended its spring break through March 30. All classes will be taught online when they resume.

  • The college will remain open but there will be no face-to-face classes.
  • Students who want to utilize support services such as advising or tutoring in the libraries at all three campuses will be able to do so.
  • Students will have access to the library at the Mays Landing, Atlantic City and Cape May County campuses. The libraries are available to students only, with proper student identification.
  • NJCAA, Region XIX has canceled Spring sports, thus there are no team sports this Spring season.
  • The game rooms are closed until further notice.
  • Events will be reviewed on a case by case basis to determine whether or not they should be canceled.

ROWAN COLLEGE OF SOUTH JERSEY - CUMBERLAND CAMPUS

After spring break on March 28, Rowan College of South Jersey will transition all face-to-face and hybrid courses to online for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester for the safety of our campus community. 

  • For courses that meet online only, they will continue to meet as scheduled through the additional spring break week, March 23–27.
  • The College will remain open for all services including tutoring and advisement, however, the College is already scheduled to be closed on Thursday, March 19 as well as Friday, March 20.
  • Students are welcome to come to the college to use resources such as computers, printers and Wi-Fi in our Open Computer Labs and Libraries.
  • The Radio, Television & Film (RTF) and Computer Graphic Arts (CGA) labs will remain accessible as Open Computer labs for students enrolled in CGA and RTF courses.

More information is available at www.rcsj.edu/coronavirus

OCEAN COUNTY COLLEGE

Beginning March 16 and continuing through March 29, Ocean County College will move to virtual instruction and primarily remote business practices. The college will continue to be open during this time. Students are on spring break from March 16 through March 22. All face-to-face classes are canceled the following week from March 23 through March 29 and will instead move to online instruction. Some face-to-face classes cannot easily be moved to an online format. Alternate arrangements will be provided by instructors for those classes.

  • All online classes will continue as usual following spring break.
  • The OCC Library will be closed but remote access continues to be available.
  • Continuing education classes are postponed or may continue by way of distance learning. All continuing education students should contact their instructor for specific details regarding CPE meeting times.
  • All events scheduled to take place from March 14 through March 29 will be canceled or rescheduled, including theater productions, planetarium shows, outside rentals, employee meetings, student events, and trustee meetings.
  • Canteen Food Service will be closed.

The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts has canceled or rescheduled the following events:

  • OCC Repertory Theatre Company’s performances of Lovers on Saturday and Sunday have been canceled.
  • Artrageous, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19 has been postponed to Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.
  • Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon featuring Lucia Jackson, originally scheduled for March 22 has been canceled.
  • Both performances of Assisted Living: The Musical scheduled for March 28 have been rescheduled for the same times (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) on June 27.
  • The Congregation B'Nai Israel presents The Maccabeats event scheduled for March 29 has been canceled.
  • National Geographic Live – Capturing the Impossible originally scheduled for April 2 has been rescheduled for Sept. 24 at the same time.
  • The Amazing Max originally scheduled for April 4 has been rescheduled for May 25 at 7 p.m.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments