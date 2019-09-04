BORGATA

9 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 7; $25, $35

WHAT TO EXPECT: Stand-up comedian Ari Shaffir worked his way up through the comedy clubs in Los Angeles and began to obtain a larger following with his video series “The Amazing Racist.” In 2010 he hosted the show “This is Not Happening” and in 2017 Shaffir’s comedy special “Double Negative” premiered on Netflix. On Saturday he brings his act to Borgata where fans will be treated to an outrageous night of comedy where no topic is off limits. Shaffir is a natural onstage who seems to keep getting better as the years go on.

