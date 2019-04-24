Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

Kyler Murray, 5-foot-10, 205, Oklahoma

Strengths: Explosive athlete with a strong arm, nice touch and solid accuracy.

Weaknesses: Kyler Murray is small. You might have heard.

Fact: Murray's Allen (Texas) High School team went 43-0 at with three championships in the state's most competitive division.

Gone by: Certainly seems as if he will be No. 1 selection to Cardinals.

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray (1) passes the ball downfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

WEINBERG'S THOUGHTS: Josh Rosen is better than any quarterback in this draft, but they draft one, anyway.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments