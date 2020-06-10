Shaquana Lewis, 35, of Pleasantville, and Lewis Johnson, 31, of Newark, were arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Atlantic City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. On Monday, Atlantic City police received a 911 call reporting a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.
A proposal to allow the public consumption of alcohol in Cape May is likely to be voted on at a special meeting of City Council at 4 p.m. Thursday. The meeting is set to be held remotely due to the pandemic, which is also the reason for the proposed change to the city's longstanding prohibition on open containers of alcohol in public.
Health officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are investigating potentially a dozen COVID-19 exposures linked to a Memorial Day weekend gathering in Cape May County, officials confirmed Tuesday. The department is in the information-gathering stage of its investigation, according to state Epidemiologist Dr. Tina Tan.
After six years of dormancy, Reed's Farm has started to grow produce again in a first step toward having an organic farm. Meaningful Purpose, a new nonprofit, is dedicated to creating a local farm that will serve as an animal rescue, a platform for sustainable organic farming and an employer for people with special needs.
Being selected in the Major League Baseball Draft is more than just a rare accomplishment for many high school baseball players. There will be 160 picks in the five-round draft, which starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday on MLB Network and ESPN. Rounds 2-5 begin at 5 p.m. Thursday.
