Atlantic City's ice rink at Boardwalk Hall was named "The Art Dorrington Ice Rink" after Dorrington, who was the first black professional hockey player. While Dorrington didn’t grow up in Atlantic City, his name is synonymous with the resort. He moved to the city in 1950 to play professional ice hockey for the Eastern Hockey League’s Atlantic City Sea Gulls. He is well known for being the first professional black hockey player when he signed a contract with the New York Rangers organization. His career was sidelined early due to a broken leg.
