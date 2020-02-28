dorrington rink

Art Dorrington reacts to seeing his name on the rink after the ceremony. Tuesday January 24 2012 Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall names it's ice rink after local resident Art Dorrington, the first black NHL player. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

Atlantic City's ice rink at Boardwalk Hall was named "The Art Dorrington Ice Rink" after Dorrington, who was the first black professional hockey player. While Dorrington didn’t grow up in Atlantic City, his name is synonymous with the resort. He moved to the city in 1950 to play professional ice hockey for the Eastern Hockey League’s Atlantic City Sea Gulls. He is well known for being the first professional black hockey player when he signed a contract with the New York Rangers organization. His career was sidelined early due to a broken leg.

