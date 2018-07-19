Art of Dr. Seuss exhibit
Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor is hosting an Art of Dr. Seuss - 20th Anniversary Celebration and exhibit Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22.
The exhibit, on display from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, highlights a selection of rare artwork from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection. The exhibit features limited edition prints of Theodor Seuss Geisel’s (a.k.a. Dr. Seuss) illustration art, along with humorous sculptures, called “Unorthodox Taxidermies” that have been adapted and reproduced from his original works. Also on display will be “The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss” — re-creations in various media from the author’s private late night creative sessions.
Special receptions will take place 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 22. The receptions will include presentations by noted Dr. Seuss expert and curator of the exhibit Jeff Schuffman, who will give some background on the works on display.
Admission to the gallery is free and all artwork on display will be available for purchase. The gallery is located at 9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. For more information, call 609-368-7777 or go to OceanGalleries.com.
4-H Color Fun Run in Cape May Court House
Walk or run while getting showered with a rainbow of colorful paints during the Cape May County 4-H Fair’s 4-H Color Run Saturday, July 21.
Now in its fourth year, the event includes a 5K run and one-mile walk/run beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration will take place at 8 a.m. with all events being held at the 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House.
The events are untimed, so take time to enjoy the fun as you run and are sprayed in a variety of colors throughout the course. Participants should wear white for the best effect. Cost is $10, with proceeds benefiting the 4-H Program Advisory Council. To register, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
The color run is part of the annual 4-H fair, taking place Thursday, July 19 through Saturday, July 21. Hours for the fair are noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, with a chicken barbecue taking place at 5 p.m. each night. Admission to the event is free. For more information, go to CMC4H.com.
55th Cape May Captain Kidd Treasure Hunt
Kids, don your favorite pirate gear and get ready to search for buried treasure along the coast of Cape May during the 55th Annual Cape May Captain Kidd Treasure Hunt on Sunday, July 22.
Kids ages 3 to 10 years old will mingle with Captain Will Kidd on the Cape May Promenade in front of Cape May Convention Hall starting at 1 p.m., then will follow the captain in a fun search for secret buried treasure.
Admission to the event is free. Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave in Cape May. For more information, call 609-884-9565 or go to DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com
Dinner Theater Cabaret Style in Wildwood
The Notre Dame de la Mer Summer Players will entertain visitors and locals alike in Wildwood during their third annual “Dinner Theater Cabaret Style” event, taking place Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22.
The event, presented by Notre Dame de la Mer Parish’s Music Ministry, will feature singing, dancing, and a dose of comedy under the oversight of Director of Music Ministry Jonathan Delgado. Guests will enjoy a meal as they watch the show, featuring Broadway tunes.
The evening meal will begin with a pretzel pizza appetizer and a light summer salad, followed by entrée choices of either Tuscan chicken breast, stuffed with ricotta and spinach, or a country roasted chicken breast with a sweet potato glaze. Both dishes will be served with roasted potatoes and a vegetable and will be followed by dessert.
The show will be held inside the Cape Trinity Early Education Center, 2901 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $25. To make a reservation, call 609-972-9051 or 609-780-3754. Seating is limited.
Wildwood Crest Christmas in July Festival
Wildwood Crest is set to add a new event to this year’s summer festivities — a Christmas in July festival, taking place 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 22.
Celebrate your favorite holiday of the year during your favorite season at the shore with Christmas-themed live music from the Mango Men, a visit from the big man in the red suit, free photos, and fun activities. The festival will be held at Sunset Lake, located along New Jersey Avenue, from Atlanta to Miami avenues. And the festival grounds will even be decorated for Christmas, too.
For more information, call 609-523-0202 or 609-522-0221 or go to WildwoodCrest.org.
Avalon Historical Society clamshell competition
The Avalon Historical Society and Avalon History Center are hosting the town’s ninth annual W. Norman Mackey Memorial Clamshell Pitching Competition 9 a.m. Saturday, July 21.
You’ll take a step back in time when you play the old-fashioned game, originally played on Avalon beaches in the 1930s through 1950s, according to the AvalonBoro.net website. The tournament involves teams and individuals facing off as they attempt to chuck seashells into a hole in the sand some 25 feet away. Awards will be given in both singles and doubles divisions.
The event will take place on the beach at 30th Street and begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. Cost to participate is $10 individuals, $20 doubles. Don’t worry about digging up a bunch of beach shells beforehand — they’ll be provided.
For more information or to register, call 609-967-0090 or go to AvalonBoro.net.