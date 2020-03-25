112419_spt_stjoe 50

St. Joseph's Jada Byers points to his teammates after running for one of his 10 touchdowns during a Nov. 23 playoff game against Morris Catholic.

102

The number of South Jersey record touchdowns St. Joe senior running back Jada Byers scored in his career.

