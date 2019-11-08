Oct. 2, 2019 Record High Temperatures

The number of degrees the thermometer reached at Atlantic City International Airport on Oct. 2. Even station in South Jersey peaked above 90 degrees, except for Fortescue and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City.

Robinson argues that it was the hottest October day, state wide, on record. A.C. Airport broke the monthly record by 6 degrees and the daily record by 11 degrees. That 11 degree mark is the widest margin for a new heat record since 1991. 

