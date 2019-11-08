The number of degrees the thermometer reached at Atlantic City International Airport on Oct. 2. Even station in South Jersey peaked above 90 degrees, except for Fortescue and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City.
Robinson argues that it was the hottest October day, state wide, on record. A.C. Airport broke the monthly record by 6 degrees and the daily record by 11 degrees. That 11 degree mark is the widest margin for a new heat record since 1991.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.