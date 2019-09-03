The number of tornadoes that have been confirmed in New Jersey since one touch downed in Millville on Aug. 7. The tornado, a weak, EF-0 tornado, went through a solar panel farm and a forest in the city.
Reliable records go back to about 1950 in New Jersey. The eight makes a tie for the third most on record. 9 tornadoes came in 1987, while a stunning 17 made touch down in 1989.
All of the tornadoes this year were either EF-0 or EF-1 tornadoes, the lowest ratings. EF-5 is the strongest.
