The Enhanced Fujita Scale: How we rank the strength of tornadoes

The EF Scale is the standard way to measure tornadoes based on wind damage. The original Fujita Scale (or F Scale) was developed by Dr. Theodore Fujita. All tornadoes, and other severe local windstorms, were assigned a number according to the most intense damage caused by the storm.

The number of tornadoes that have been confirmed in New Jersey since one touch downed in Millville on Aug. 7. The tornado, a weak, EF-0 tornado, went through a solar panel farm and a forest in the city. 

Reliable records go back to about 1950 in New Jersey. The eight makes a tie for the third most on record. 9 tornadoes came in 1987, while a stunning 17 made touch down in 1989. 

All of the tornadoes this year were either EF-0 or EF-1 tornadoes, the lowest ratings. EF-5 is the strongest. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Load comments